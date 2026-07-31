“Years of Noise Was Bad Enough”: Neighbor’s Terrifying Threat Over Barking Dogs Pushes Man Over the Edge

A difficult neighbor can make even the quietest home feel stressful.

This man has spent the last two years dealing with a loud and aggressive neighbor. He witnessed the neighbor block access to their property, shout at his partner late at night, and even carry out ongoing construction. He finally reached his limit when the neighbor complained about his barking dogs.

This story is one of those exhausting neighbor disputes where years of frustration finally boil over. Have you ever had the same experience? Read the full story below.

Horrible neighbour My neighbour moved in around 2 years ago, and he is a horrible man. As recent as 3 days ago, he had a visit from the police for yelling at the 84-year-old woman who lives on the other side of him. Since he moved in, he has built a horrible-looking fence around the courtyard behind our houses. The land is his, but we have right of way over it in our deeds, which he has blocked. We can’t afford to hire a solicitor at the moment to challenge him legally about doing this.

This man considers his neighbor an absolute nightmare.

He has spent the last 2 years doing loud building works most days of the week and some weekends. It is an absolute nightmare, and we no longer speak to him due to his aggressive outbursts and lack of self awareness. He sees he is doing nothing wrong. He often has loud screaming arguments either with his daughter or partner late at night and plays loud music in the early hours at times. We also believe he is doing work to the party wall and has not informed us about this.

He received a complaint about his dogs barking at 3 am.

Last night, my dogs were apparently barking in the early hours of the morning, which I had not heard. And he came round to the house at 3 am shouting at the dogs through the window, which made them bark more. He then sent a message to my wife saying he will report it to the council and is recording it because it is an ongoing regular thing and disturbing him. The last time he complained about the dogs barking was 2 months ago.

But he never complained about his neighbor’s loud activities and shouting.

Since then, he has had a hot tub gathering outside at 4 am, a screaming arguments at 2330 hrs, a separate screaming argument outside at 2200 hrs and and played loud music at 2 am. This is along with doing building works most days so loud that it was 94 decibels inside my house (Yes, I bought a noise meter). Seemingly, he has a selective memory about his own noise that is made by humans when he comes round mine yelling at 3 am. How do I deal with this guy who is aggressive, when neither myself or my wife want to engage with him?

Now, he’s wondering what he can do about this problem.

I want to point out his noisy behaviour in reply to his message but my wife doesn’t want to as it may cause more trouble. I try to keep my dogs from barking but don’t know what I can do about that as it does not wake me even when they are in the same room as was the case this morning. I’d also really like to take legal action for his breaching the easement in the deeds and blocking right of way. But I have a long term illness that has kept me from working for 2 years, and we only have my wife’s wage at the moment. I’m at my wits end.

Living next to someone like that sounds incredibly draining. It seems like both sides have noise issues, but constantly responding with aggression only makes things worse. I think taking legal action might be necessary if the situation keeps escalating.

Let’s read the comments of other online users.

Here’s some useful advice.

An honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This one shares their thoughts.

And lastly, here’s an interesting suggestion.

Sometimes, the biggest challenge isn’t the noise. It’s the person making it.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read Story →