A Server Moved a “Freezing” Table to Help a Customer—Then Her Manager Did the Unthinkable in Front of the Crowd

Getting criticized at work is one thing, but being yelled at in front of other people is another.

So, how would you feel if you tried to help an uncomfortable customer, but your manager started yelling at you in front of colleagues and customers? Would you let it go and just move on with your life? Or would it leave you wanting to find a whole new job?

In the following story, one server finds herself in this predicament and wants to find a new job. Here’s what’s going on.

Manager yelled at me in front of coworkers for moving customer who was cold The restaurant I work at has six sections: four are in the bar area, and two of them are “cubby” areas. I was in a cubby tonight, and it was freezing. I understand that some customers exaggerate, but I was even shivering at some points. One of my tables was sitting in a window seat, and after discussing with the shift lead and host, we agreed to move them to the top of the wait list (their food was already in).

The manager was not happy about the move.

The bar seats were not moving, and a table AWAY from the window opened up in the other cubby area, and they agreed to move there. While I was moving them, their food came up, and my supervisor was running it. I met her and asked if we could please bring it to their new table. She proceeded to say, “Why would you even move them into a different cubby and not the bar area? What a dumb decision. There’s actually no difference between the two sections.”

By the time it was done, she was very embarrassed.

I told her it was a bit warmer and away from a window, so that helped, and she proceeded to be condescending. She was saying all of this in front of multiple coworkers and was also at the FOH take-out area, where people also wait for a table. We were packed, hence why I couldn’t reseat my table in the bar. At this point, I just want to get done and find a different job. Am I overreacting? Was it stupid for me to move them away from the window? I’m more embarrassed than anything. I just don’t take kindly to being berated in front of others.

Eek! Managers who do this are the worst.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This would’ve solved the issue.

Here’s advice.

For this person, she should realize where the woman’s at in her life.

According to this comment, the manager was very unprofessional.

It’s time for a new job, because that behavior is terrible coming from a manager.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man whose manager “jokingly” fired him, so he walked out for good.