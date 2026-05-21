A Strict Device Upgrade Policy Led to Unexpected Behavior From Employees

Workplace policies can sometimes lead to unexpected and creative solutions.

In this story, a man was working in IT and had to enforce a strict rule that phones couldn’t be replaced unless they were no longer functional.

Unfortunately, many employees were stuck with faulty Blackberry Storm devices they desperately wanted to replace.

To get around the rule, users found dramatic ways to “break” their phones and qualify for new ones.

Check out the full details below.

Free device upgrade after 12 months but internal policy to not replace anything less than 2 years old… if it’s “functional”. I work in IT for a large corporation. We had a quid pro quo deal with Verizon Wireless. It allowed for free devices every 12 months. This is still true today. It was also true back in the late 00s when I was doing all the IT procurement.

This man’s company strictly enforced a 2-year rule.

IT management instituted a strict “2 year rule.” Nothing less than two years old would be replaced to save on frivolous replacements. Cut to the release of the BlackBerry Storm. To a lesser degree, the Torch as well. This was their attempt at an all-touchscreen interface. It was meant to compete with the new iPhone sensation that came out the previous year.

He had to explain to users that they couldn’t replace their phones for 2 years.

I never had one myself. It is pretty well accepted that they were terrible. They were really bad and practically unusable compared to the old physical keyboards. The touchscreen was not responsive or accurate. So I had to explain to Storm users that wanted to get rid of them about the two-year policy.

He told them he could only replace them if they weren’t functioning at all.

I was barred from ordering them a replacement if their existing Storm was functional. Their replacement would be free at 12 months. I just could not do it if the device was functional. It led to some creative acts of violence against BlackBerrys.

So, users came up with different creative solutions.

More than one person just smashed their device on the floor right in front of me. One guy at happy hour dropped his into a half-full glass of beer. That was a waste of beer. The best one involved a guy setting up a sheet in his yard. He ran over his device with his riding mower. He sent me a picture of the mangled shrapnel afterward.

He gave them new phones the next day.

They all had free, non-Storm devices delivered the next day. I got some Office Space-esque joy seeing all the carnage.

Wow! Some policies have loopholes that people will always find creative ways around.

Good for him, though, for being honest with the users and emphasizing the “non-functional” part of the terms.

So in the end, everyone got the upgrade they wanted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Ugh. This one says they’d still drink the beer.

This person loves the malicious compliance.

Whoa! Here’s a better one…

Finally, this one has a different policy.

Never underestimate the creativity of customers who want a new phone.