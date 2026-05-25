A Woman Who Lives In An Old Church In Pennsylvania That She Bought For Less Than $40,000 Talked About How She Did It

Now, this is cool!

A woman in Pennsylvania calls the church where she lives the 1870 Studio and she responded to the following comment from a viewer: “Let me know how you can live in a church.”

The TikTokker said, “Just buy one. They are just like real estate. We bought this one for under $40,000. I’m gonna show you so many churches right now, all under $100,000. You find one, you buy it, and it’s easy.”

She then showed viewers a church for sale in McKeesport, Pennsylvania for $75,000.

She went on to tell viewers about a church for sale for $99,000 in Delevan, New York, one for $49,000 in Beckley, West Virginia, another for $75,000 in Aulander, North Carolina, and a church for under $59,000 in Illinois.

She told viewers, “There are over 6,000 churches for sale in the US alone. I was just in Scotland for three weeks and we saw probably at least six churches for sale there.”

The TikTokker added, “Would you live in an old church? Buying the church, that’s the cheap part. What you spend on it after, that’s the expensive part.”

She added, “It’s easy, it’s not rocket science. Make sure that it can be used as a home. Ask a realtor.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

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And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This sounds like a cool project!