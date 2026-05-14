A Woman Shares the Real Reason She Left the UK for California

Yes, California seems to get a lot of grief from people who like to talk trash about the Golden State, but the fact is that a lot of California is really beautiful and there’s a reason why folks like to move there.

A British woman named Marina talked to TikTok viewers about why she left her home country for the American west coast.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Why I moved from the UK to California.”

Marina told viewers, “I’m a Brit living in California and I want to tell you why I think it’s better here than England.”

She filmed her video on a beach and said, “Firstly, this is where I live, which is insane.”

Marina continued, “Secondly, it’s the people, the community. They just dream so big, they’re so enthusiastic, and they want to take you with them.”

She added, “A lot of my friends do crazy, amazing things, and they are just so supportive of my dreams. They buy my jewelry, They are just so uplifting.”

Marina continued, “In England, I feel they have ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome,’ where they want to bring you down with them if they’re miserable. Misery loves company, and they want you to feel miserable, too.”

She then said, “And it’s probably the weather. It’s probably the way country is in a lot of ways. But in America, it’s just such a new country. There’s so many opportunities, the sky’s the limit. And I just love living here.”

Marina added, “And it’s changed my life, even being here for ten months now. Best decision I ever made.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She made the journey across the pond and she’s not looking back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.