A Workplace Rant Highlights Frustration With Customers Who Break Rules and Avoid Accountability

Everyone gets a bit snippy when they’re having a bad day, but chances are you’re having a better one than a lot of people in customer service.

Read the post below to see what frontline workers are going through.

Customers, please just stop Dear Customers, Please take accountability and responsibility for your own self. It is not a Customer Service/Retail Associates job to wave a magic wand and make all of your troubles disappear.

It all seems like common sense, but apparently not!

No, it is not our job to honor your year long expired coupon (unless the Company you work for makes exceptions). No, it is not our responsibility to read your mind and know exactly what you want. Communicate with us and be patient with us, and chances are we will go above and beyond to help you. Otherwise, forget it.

I feel sorry for this worker. Imagine how many times she has to deal with this.

No, it is not our responsibility to apologize for policies that we have zero control over. No, we should not go against our policy to honor your unreasonable request, because chances are you will not be paying our bills if we get fired. It is not our responsibility to accept being treated as a punching bag or a therapist, because you think that it’s “the way of the world”. No, your lack of planning does not constitute an emergency on my part.

As a customer I want to learn about policies! People are weird.

It IS our job to treat you with dignity and respect, and it’s not unreasonable to have that in return from you. It is our job to answer any questions and help you as best as we can. It is our job to educate you about our policies and about the products that we sell (depending on the company we work for). While your lack of planning is not our emergency, a good employee will balance that with making sure you are taken care of in a reasonable and timely manner.

The below is not negotiable! If you take out your struggles on customer service workers, I want you to go viral and lose your job.

Most of us realize that your time is valuable, just like our time is valuable too. The bottom line is, treat us with dignity and respect and you will get that back. However, you do not stop being an adult and being responsible for your own experiences the moment you walk in a store. The associates are not your slaves. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Here is what people are saying.

Sounds annoying!

Yep. It concerns me how ignorant so many people are. Why would any company give a worker full autonomy to break their policies? Makes no sense.

Good vibes received!

Exhausted worker is fed up with customers’ ignorant assumptions and entitlements. But the biggest problem for her is the incredible rudeness.