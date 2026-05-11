An Apartment Hunt Is Causing Tension Between One Woman and Her Roommates

Having roommates after a certain age can be a bit of a drag.

Sure, it’s fun when you’re just striking out on your own, but there comes a time when dealing with other peoples’ issues is just too much.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she wants to live on her own instead of getting a new place with some friends.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for ditching my roommates? “I (25F) have lived with my roommate, John (25M), for a year. We live in a larger medium cost of living city. I make significantly more than my roommate and pay more rent. John also has an aggressive breed dog. I don’t have any pets. Our lease is up April 18th and there is no way to extend it. John decided to go back to school in 2026 and wanted to get an additional roommate to make rent cheaper. We decided to live with his friend, Mary (27F). Mary currently lives at home, has 2 cats, and works a customer service job. Mary and John both have a lot of requests when it comes to finding a house: no duplex, no apartments, pet friendly, fenced in yard, no window AC units, modern, no on-street parking, and under $650 each. I am willing to pay more, so we could hopefully find a place. I only want a dishwasher and my commute to not be over 35 minutes.

They haven’t had any luck…

We’ve been looking since January and can’t seem to find a place. We’ve been rejected from two houses now and been approved for one house. Originally, Mary and John were happy with the house. They have since decided the house isn’t modern enough and the deposit is too high. Mary and John now want to live in a very modern townhouse that’s 45-50 minutes without traffic from my job.

She’s not into this idea.

I have told Mary and John that I am not interested in living there because of how far away it is from my job. I would rather live in the house we’re already approved for. They’re telling me I need to compromise and be more accommodating. We have been arguing all week. I’ve been sleeping at a friend’s house for the entire week. I told them I think we should go our separate ways, but they’ve told me that they can’t afford anything without me. John told me he’ll be homeless if I don’t live with him and he doesn’t have a back up plan. In fact, John can’t afford a security deposit until we get ours back from our current landlord. We are now back to looking for a house. I have found other housing options, but haven’t signed a lease yet. Additionally, my parents live in the area and said I could move home until I find something. AITA if I leave my roommates 2 weeks before our lease is up?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

The best thing she can probably do is live by herself…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.