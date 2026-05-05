May 5, 2026 at 6:55 am

An Owner Found Her Cat Relaxing In A Very Unexpected Place

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a turtle tank

TikTok/@appleuser26984415

If you’re a cat owner, one thing is true…

You never know where you’re gonna find those little rascals hiding or chilling out!

A cat owner named Meg showed TikTok viewers the unusual place where she found her furry friend hanging out in her house.

tank in a bedroom

TikTok/@appleuser26984415

The TikTokker walked into a room in her house…

And then she found her cat…

cat in a turtle tank

TikTok/@appleuser26984415

And the kitty was laying in a tank with Meg’s pet tortoise!

cat in a turtle tank

TikTok/@appleuser26984415

Take a look at the video.

@appleuser26984415

#kittensoftiktok #besties #rescueanimals #fyp #russiantortoise

♬ Careless Whisper – George Michael

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.59.25 AM An Owner Found Her Cat Relaxing In A Very Unexpected Place

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.59.38 AM An Owner Found Her Cat Relaxing In A Very Unexpected Place

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.59.51 AM An Owner Found Her Cat Relaxing In A Very Unexpected Place

Well, that was certainly a surprise!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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