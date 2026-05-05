An Owner Found Her Cat Relaxing In A Very Unexpected Place

If you’re a cat owner, one thing is true…

You never know where you’re gonna find those little rascals hiding or chilling out!

A cat owner named Meg showed TikTok viewers the unusual place where she found her furry friend hanging out in her house.

The TikTokker walked into a room in her house…

And then she found her cat…

And the kitty was laying in a tank with Meg’s pet tortoise!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, that was certainly a surprise!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!