An Owner Found Her Cat Relaxing In A Very Unexpected Place
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a cat owner, one thing is true…
You never know where you’re gonna find those little rascals hiding or chilling out!
A cat owner named Meg showed TikTok viewers the unusual place where she found her furry friend hanging out in her house.
The TikTokker walked into a room in her house…
And then she found her cat…
And the kitty was laying in a tank with Meg’s pet tortoise!
Take a look at the video.
@appleuser26984415
#kittensoftiktok #besties #rescueanimals #fyp #russiantortoise
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person nailed it.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
Well, that was certainly a surprise!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
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