May 6, 2026 at 4:47 am

An Owner Posted A Video Of Her 27-Year-Old Cat. – ‘The vet thought he was younger than that.’

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in an office

TikTok/@katarinas.garage

We all wish our pets could live this long…

A TikTokker named Katarina posted a video on the social media platform and shocked viewers with what she had to say about her cat during a vet appointment.

cat in an office

TikTok/@katarinas.garage

Katarina told viewers that her cat is a whopping 27-years-old.

The senior kitty walked around and explored the room at the vet’s office.

She said, “The vet thought he was younger than that.”

cat in an office

TikTok/@katarinas.garage

Katarina said that she adopted the cat when he was 2-years-old.

She told viewers, “He can’t really meow anymore.”

It looks like he’s still getting around pretty good for an old fella!

cat in an office

TikTok/@katarinas.garage

Check out the video.

@katarinas.garage

Replying to @terrible.dc5

♬ original sound – Katarina🇨🇦

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.38.36 AM An Owner Posted A Video Of Her 27 Year Old Cat. The vet thought he was younger than that.

Another individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.38.44 AM An Owner Posted A Video Of Her 27 Year Old Cat. The vet thought he was younger than that.

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.39.12 AM An Owner Posted A Video Of Her 27 Year Old Cat. The vet thought he was younger than that.

This cat looks pretty darn good for 27-years-old!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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