An Owner Posted A Video Of Her 27-Year-Old Cat. – ‘The vet thought he was younger than that.’

We all wish our pets could live this long…

A TikTokker named Katarina posted a video on the social media platform and shocked viewers with what she had to say about her cat during a vet appointment.

Katarina told viewers that her cat is a whopping 27-years-old.

The senior kitty walked around and explored the room at the vet’s office.

She said, “The vet thought he was younger than that.”

Katarina said that she adopted the cat when he was 2-years-old.

She told viewers, “He can’t really meow anymore.”

It looks like he’s still getting around pretty good for an old fella!

Check out the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual nailed it.

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

This cat looks pretty darn good for 27-years-old!

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