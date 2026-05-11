An Unexpected Tip From a Difficult Hotel Guest Left a Worker Shocked

Working in customer service is tough, no doubt about it.

You deal with all different kinds of personalities day in and day out, and some of those folks can be straight-up difficult.

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about a particular customer who was hard to deal with…but then surprised them.

Check out what happened.

You can be a Karen all day if you pay me for it. “I’ve been working at the hotel I’m at now but little over a year now and I’ve somehow still not met a handful of our regulars. Fine by me, hotel regulars are usually really annoying. They swear we’re their best friends when I’m just here to do a job, I don’t want to chat with them or anyone for an hour. I want to do my job.

Oh, boy…

There’s one that is known for being…difficult. The day I finally had the “pleasure” of meeting him, my manager gave me a full debrief on this man like he’s the president of hotels. I can’t ask for his ID, that makes him mad. I should have his keys ready because apparently the 32 seconds it takes to make a pair of keys will send him spiraling. And I should have 4 packs of decaf coffee ready with his keys, otherwise, again, he will be upset. He’s been staying here 20 years and expects everyone (even employees that have never met him) to know him. Yeah, one of those guys. When he comes in, I do what my manager said, even though I really didn’t want to. I mean, I don’t like rewarding behavior like this. Now he thinks it’s appropriate to act like this everywhere else. Now we’re the hotel that “always does that for him” when he’s making a ridiculous request. Now I’ve validated his entitled attitude.

They power through it…

But I do it, whole time with the fakest customer service smile I can muster because he’s 110% the type to go crying to a manager if I’m anything less than rainbows and sunshine, even though in my head, all I can think is “so THIS is the jerk I’ve heard all about.” But then something surprising happened. He thanked me for my “amazing service” and tipped me $15. I know it’s just $15, but no one ever tips me in this dump, other than the taxi driver who gives me $3 for each ride I get him, I never, EVER get tipped. And hey, $15 is a pretty generous tip to a front desk worker. It’s more than I get paid an hour. I’ve been the person at the desk every time he’s come in since this, and honestly, I’m happy to see him now. You can be a Karen all day long if you’re gonna pay me for it.”

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This person shared a story.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

She didn’t see that coming!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.