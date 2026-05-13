A Tourist’s Request on a Boardwalk Leads to Repeated Confusion Over Local Alcohol Laws

Every once in a while, you encounter someone who refuses to take no for an answer.

So, what would you do if someone kept asking where to buy alcohol in a place where it’s completely illegal to sell it? Would you snap at them and tell them to stop asking the same question? Or would you just remain patient and repeat the same answers until they gave up?

In the following story, a boardwalk cashier finds herself in this situation and hangs in there. Here’s how it all played out.

Tales from your fed-up Boardwalk Cashier One of my many glorious jobs this summer is working as a cashier (Boardwalk Hostess) for a food place on the boardwalk. You order your food, you get it, and you eat it while you walk or find a nice bench somewhere. The boardwalk stretches along this beach in a dry town (a place where liquor cannot be sold). The said town is also a family resort, and is usually pretty safe. All the stuff mentioned in the story literally happened during one of my closing shifts. I swore it was a full moon that night.

The woman wanted to go inside.

Me: Hi, there. What can I get for you? Customer: You don’t have an inside? Me: I’m sorry? Customer: You don’t have like, an inside? A place for me to sit down?

She suggested some empty benches nearby.

Me: Oh, I’m so sorry, Ma’am. Unfortunately not. If you’re looking for a place to sit, I see some benches across the way that are vacant. Customer: OK. What kind of alcohol do you got? Me: Oh, Ma’am, we don’t sell alcohol here. This is a dry town. Customer: (looking at me like I just told her we were in Loth Lorien) You don’t have alcohol?

Then, she had to explain it again.

Me: No, Ma’am. This is a dry town. You cannot purchase alcohol here. Customer: Where are the bars at? Like the beach bars. Where are they? Me: Uh, well, Ma’am, there are actually no beach bars here, as this is a dry town. It is actually illegal for a business to sell you alcohol here. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to procure any alcohol in (town).

The woman just kept rewording the question.

Customer: How about any other bars on the boardwalk? Me: Uh…. No…. Ma’am… This is a dry town… Customer: Well, where can I get some alcohol?

Fed up, the woman walked to the neighboring business.

Me: Well, you would have to leave town and go to a liquor store or a bar. I can tell you of two liquor stores that are just across the br– Customer: Is there any place I can get alcohol on the boardwalk? Me: I’m sorry, Ma’am. There’s not. Have a nice — Customer: (at neighboring store) Do you sell alcohol?

Wow! That woman must’ve really wanted alcohol.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what she did.

This person has jokes.

Here’s a reason the woman may have been so shocked.

Yes, basically.

It was confusing for this reader at first.

That woman was not giving up. Wonder if she went to the next town.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.