Boss Refused To Turn On The Air Conditioner During A Heat Wave, So Employees Destroyed His Personal Fan

Bosses who keep themselves comfortable while their staff suffers tend to learn the hard way that employees have long memories.

When a hardware shop boss refused to turn on the AC during a UK heatwave while enjoying a personal fan in his office, his employees decided to even the score.

The fan didn’t survive the day — and neither did the boss’ sanity.

Keep reading for the full story!

“You don’t need the air con on, it’s not that hot” I used to work in a hardware shop here in the UK.

There was one especially hot day on the job and the boss refused to help out.

We had a heatwave one weekend when I was working; the shop floor was roasting but, despite calling upstairs, the manager wouldn’t turn on the air con from his office, telling us to stop complaining, but he wouldn’t come down to the floor. Eventually I went up to see him after several complaints from customers about how warm it was.

Of course, the boss didn’t have a care in the world about what anyone else was feeling.

I found him sat in his comfy chair, with a fan on his desk whilst he tossed about with spreadsheets.

So the overheated employees decided to fight back.

The moment he went on his lunch a few hours later, my supervisor and I shot upstairs and grabbed the fan, went down to the stock room and stamped on that fan until it was in pieces. Then we dumped the evidence in a bin bag in a public bin outside the back of the shop.

Now the boss was sweating up a storm too.

The stupid old jerk spent the rest of the day lamenting the loss of his fan, searching around thinking we’d hid it and, when he eventually joined us on the shop floor for the final hour of the work day, decided we did indeed need the air conditioning switched on.

But that wasn’t the end of the revenge.

Every morning after this, we ensured our large industrial bin was dumped in his parking spot, so that he’d have to get out of his car to move it before parking. Every. Single. Morning. For years.

When you’re this bad of a boss, it was only a matter of time before karma finally caught up.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter had a very similar experience!

Extreme heat can make for some pretty ticked off employees.

Denying employees access to air conditioning is just plain inhumane!

When your boss refuses to listen, sometimes you just have to make ’em sweat a little.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about employees who quit after being denied a raise, forcing the owner back into the office.