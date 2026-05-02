Bully Receives A “Nasty Surprise” After Picking a Fight With The Wrong Classmate

Kids can be cruel, but every once in awhile they learn the hard way that if you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Have you ever been embarrassed by a fellow classmate? One guy recently shared an epic memory of his like this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Accidental petty revenge

Okay, hear this memory from elementary school that made me cringe today.

Background: I was heavily bullied in school.

My parents did their everything trying to stop that.

That’s more than most kids can say.

My dad was somewhat powerful in our small towns politics and ran the parents association of the school.

So one day a kid who was a silent party in a group that used to bully me came up to me and started talking smack.

I don’t remember the exacts of what he said, but it was yet again a rather public humiliation ending me red faced, boy did blushing make me an easy target.

No kid should have to endure this.

He ended it by saying “I’m not afraid of your dad”.

Sickest burn my stupid child brain could come up with was “Neither am I about yours”.

Suddenly the kid got teary eyed and very silent.

Oh no…

People around me gasped in shock, and another girl who used to be nasty mean said to me “How dare you?”.

I was bewildered like what did I do?

Am I in trouble?

Sounds like there was some things this kid didn’t know about.

Unbeknownst to me, the kid had lost his father about a year ago.

When he had left the scene to go cry, people were questioning me why did I do that.

I tried to explain that I didn’t know this apparently very public info.

There’s no talking your way out of that one.

Why should I care about the life of a person who made my everyday life about surviving a school day.

Ever since to these adult days, this guy hasn’t spoken directly to me.

It was an effective way to accidentally be down one less bully, but pops up from time to time on my late night reels of guilty conscience.

Well, that’s one way to handle a situation like that. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments were able to offer ample validation.



Some shared common cliches.



One person provided some reassurance.



Another shared a more silly analogy.



Though one person felt the situation didn’t go far enough.



Sounds like this story lives rent-free in the memories of everyone involved.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who knitted her friend’s ex a scarf she knew he would despise.