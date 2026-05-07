Helpful or Weird? The Internet is Divided Over a Couple Who Spent Their Grocery Trip Stocking Shelves

Sometimes, customers can do things so unexpected that it even throws the manager for a loop.

So, what would you do if you were shopping and noticed some easy work you could do to take the load off a store employee? Would you just acknowledge it and go on about your business? Or would you take the time to lend a helping hand?

In the following story, a couple opts for the latter and confuses the store manager. Here’s how it played out.

We confused a store manager (no drama!) Today, my girlfriend came over to visit and even brought homemade sushi! 😋 Now, we nearly always eat sushi with “beeru” (“beer”) because we can both enjoy that. I still had 3 .5l cans, so… cheers. The sushi was amazing, and the beer tasted great too. But… I made an ominous discovery! If there are 2 people drinking beer, then your beer reserve depletes twice as fast! 😶 Who would have known… 🤔 So after we had a can of beer and split the other, we were pondering what to do, but eventually decided we’d grab a few more cans for later in the evening. Onto the supermarket we went!

The worker didn’t mind if they moved other trays.

We grabbed a few groceries, decided on shrimp salad for later, and eventually made our way to the beer section, where a store worker was filling the shelves. Aww, great, the brand we wanted to buy was still lying on a store cart, fully packaged in cardboard trays. So I figured I’d ask the store worker if it was ok with him that we grabbed some beer from the store cart. He answered: “Sure thing!” So my gf and I made our way to the big loading cart and… some trays with another brand were lying on top of the ones we wanted.

Being a little intoxicated, they were acting silly.

We were both a bit intoxicated, in a funny mood, so we both decided that we weren’t going to be lazy and make the store workers’ lives any more difficult (a full tray is much easier to carry than an open one). So, gf and I decided to first put those other trays where they should be (we knew because we come there more often), and after we both placed the trays in place, the store worker grinned and said: “You guys really don’t need to do that, but thanks!” I told him it wasn’t a problem at all because the last thing we want to do is to bother him with his work.

The store employee didn’t mind at all.

So I grab a tray of the brand we want, open it, ask my gf how much we should buy (we decided on 12, so half a tray), and thus I unpack the tray. Meanwhile, my gf was looking at the cart and said, “Well, since the sports schools are still closed due to COVID, I might as well work out a bit like this”, so she continued unloading the cart and placing trays of beer on the bottom shelves with a big grin on her face. She asked the store worker again if he didn’t mind and if we weren’t bothering him, and he’s like: “Are you kidding? If YOU guys don’t mind, then I’m going to move across to the wine section and quickly fill out that place.”

Then, the manager walked up.

No problem!

After I grabbed the 12 beers from the tray, my gf “scolded” me in a friendly way, telling me not to be lazy and to put the remaining 12 cans on the top shelf so other people could grab them. Oh well, why not 😉 While I was doing that, my gf finished with the last tray of beer, and right at that time, a store manager came around the corner, apparently he saw the cart being nearly empty: “Great work, you guys, that was fast! If you’re done here, could you help clean up…. wait… You guys don’t work here, do you?”

The whole thing made them feel really good.

We apologized for the confusion, quickly explained ourselves, and that we were in a funny mood, and how my gf figured she might as well do some “beer training” 😅 The store worker also came over and told the manager how we asked, and that he figured he’d let us be for a moment. The store manager thought it was funny, thanked us for our help, and, after my gf asked again, he assured us that it was perfectly fine. Made us feel really good!

Wow! This story is so different from what you normally hear.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what they did.

This reader had someone do something really kind like that.

As this person points out, it would’ve been different in the US.

According to this reader, there are no Karens in the Netherlands.

Here’s a funny joke.

That was so nice of them!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.