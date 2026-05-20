Couple’s New Last Name Creates Unexpected Tension With Friend’s Girlfriend

For many people, a last name is a point of pride. For others, however, it can be a painful detail in their life due to not being close to their family. In these situations, some people will choose to change their last name to something that they better identify with.

What would you do if you and your wife changed your last name and then some time later, your friend introduced you to his girlfriend, and she happened to have the same last name?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, and even though it was just a coincidence, his friend and girlfriend got extremely upset about it, and now they won’t speak to them.

AITAH for changing my name without checking with my friend? I have a problem with one of my friends and would appreciate some feedback from yall on whether I am in the wrong.

While this is certainly unusual, there is nothing wrong with it.

Before my daughter was born, my wife and I decided to change our last name. I don’t have a good relationship with my dad, and felt compelled to not give my daughter his name. We thought about it and settled on a last name that we both resonated with. Its my wife’s grandfathers last name, and also similar to my mom’s last name.

Well, this is an unexpected surprise.

We went forward with the name change. A while later, we met up with this friend and his girlfriend and told them we changed our name. It turns out that my friend’s girlfriend has the same last name as the one we chose. We did not know this until that night. We laughed it off like “wow what a funny coincidence” and moved on.

People sometimes grow apart. Friendships don’t last forever.

Time goes by and my friend has been distant, not answering when I invite him to hang out. I did not push too hard because I assumed he was busy or dealing with his own issues. Two years go by. Then, a few weeks ago, he abruptly informed me that his girlfriend feels very uncomfortable with the fact that we changed our name to be the same as hers.

Well, this is just a crazy accusation.

They accuse us of knowing beforehand about her last name since its in her Instagram bio, and told us that we should have addressed it with them before proceeding with the name change. My friend tells me that, to move forward, I need to meet with them so that his girlfriend can read a letter detailing her feelings.

I wouldn’t want to do this either. It would be so awkward.

I didn’t want to go, but ended up meeting with them because I respected my friend and wanted to find a resolution. During the meeting, his girlfriend insults me several times and tells me I am weird and “either the most unaware or inconsiderate person she has ever met”.

It was weird, but that doesn’t mean it was intentional. And honestly, why does it even matter?

I tell her its purely a coincidence but they cannot accept this. She responds that everyone she has consulted agrees with her that we are weird and creepy for changing our name. I kept my emotions in check during the meeting, but last night I texted my friend basically saying “what the heck?”.

How would they have known if they had never met his girlfriend before?

He tells me he can’t believe we did not know and that we are bad friends for not clearing it with them. I tell him he is acting like a main character and what I do with my last name does not affect their lives.

These two are just being irrational. None of it makes any sense.

He calls me on the phone and is extremely emotional. I try to explain myself again, but the call devolves into him and his girlfriend screaming at me, insulting me, and threatening me. I feel so confused about why they are so fixated on this, and I feel heartbroken that my friendship is now over. What do you guys think, am I in the wrong on this? AITA?

What do the friend and his girlfriend think the point of taking her last name would be? If they had never met her before, it isn’t like they would have any desire to have her name. None of what they are saying makes any sense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the story.

This commenter thinks that the girlfriend has a very high opinion of herself, and I think he is right.

These two people really do come off as delusional. How could they think this was about them?

I don’t normally say cutting people out of your life is a good idea, but in this case, it really seems to be.

Their friend and his girlfriend need to either get over it or get out of their life.

The name came from her family, so clearly they weren’t copying.

I don’t understand why they would be so upset. Honestly, even if they did pick this name based on her, who really cares? It was a family name, though, so it clearly wasn’t about this young lady. Some people are just immature, or crazy, and should be ignored.