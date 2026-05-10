Coworker Won’t Stop Joking About People’s Looks, So She’s Finally Taking It to HR.

Workplace humor can sometimes cross the line into disrespect.

In this story, a woman has a coworker who loves telling jokes that target other people’s appearances.

She feels uncomfortable about the jokes and is thinking about reporting her to HR.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Goofy coworker makes rude jokes and told me I’m too sensitive I work in a legal office, and I’ve been here 6 years. I would say that I’m kind to all my coworkers. And we have fun together just to lighten the load. It can get pretty heavy with the cases we get, but somehow I’ve managed to stay professional.

Meet this woman’s mean coworker…

But there is one coworker who jokes way too much. She is borderline mean, and when people get offended, she just says: “I was only joking. This office is so sensitive.” The jokes are never lighthearted.

The coworker would say offensive jokes.

She will make fun of someone’s appearance. She has even alluded that one of our coworkers was a man. She’ll say things like, “Goodnight, ladies and gents.” Then, call out my coworker’s name, who is a woman. There is nothing masculine about her.

She received a nasty joke from her coworker, which bothered her all morning.

So today, she saw me and said, “Hello, stanky lady!” I said, “Excuse me.” She started laughing and said, “Relax, it’s a joke. Your toes are out, I’m just kidding.” It bothered me all morning. This afternoon, I told her I don’t appreciate what she said, even as a joke. She said I was being way too sensitive and that everyone needs to lighten up.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s just being overly sensitive.

One thing I notice is she never rags on the men like this, and they do laugh at her jokes. I don’t think I’m being sensitive. It made me uncomfortable for her to say that in front of everyone, and people laughed. It felt like they were laughing at me. By the way, I do not stink at all. Am I sensitive, or should I go speak to HR?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a helpful suggestion.

It’s never okay to misgender someone, says this one.

Here’s another good idea…

Finally, here’s a great comeback.

Not all jokes are funny. Some are offensive.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man whose manager “jokingly” fired him, so he walked out for good.