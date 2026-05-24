Customer Accuses Cashier of Giving Fake $100 Bill, but CCTV Footage Tells a Different Story

Retail workers deal with all kinds of strange situations, and sometimes a normal workday can turn into something unexpectedly weird.

This story follows a cashier who quickly realizes a customer may be trying to use a fake $100 bill. It turned into an awkward interaction, but he thought that was the end of it. Soon, however, she returned with her father and a serious accusation.

You will want to keep reading the full story below to see how the situation unfolds, how the employees handled the matter, and how security footage ended up revealing the truth behind the whole encounter.

Accused of giving them a fake $100 This happened yesterday. I didn’t see the whole thing happen, but I saw enough and was told about it by the coworker who was accused. Yesterday, a woman (maybe in her early 20s) asked my coworker if he could break a $100 bill. He told her, “No, I don’t think so.” He checked the cash register, and there wasn’t enough cash to break the bill, so he closed the register. She still had the bill. She was also buying food and then used the bill to pay (which is common at my job). He took the bill, but he knew it was fake because of how it felt. In the U.S., our bills are made out of a mixture of 75% cotton and 25% linen, so they have a fabric-like texture that many people in the U.S. recognize. He said it felt like paper.

The cashier gave the woman the benefit of the doubt, but then it turned into something else.

He still put it in the machine that checks whether it’s real or not. It said “rejected,” so he gave it back to her and told her it was fake. There are two ways the cash register opens: with a key or by entering the amount of cash being used to pay. By law, he was supposed to confiscate the bill and call the police, but he gave her the benefit of the doubt, thinking that someone else had given her the fake bill. About two hours later, she came back with her dad to accuse him of giving her the fake bill. He told her that he didn’t even have the register open when he checked it, and I said that I saw that it was closed. Our manager showed them the video from the cameras. I love my job, but oh boy! The people who come in are something else.

This sounds like a scam to me. The father and daughter duo might be trying to pull this on anyone who would fall for it. Luckily, video footage, management, and the team are always there to rescue the poor, hardworking employees who barely make enough to have to deal with people like these.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s read what other people in the comments have to say about this.

This one is happy for the employees.

This user has something to say.

Here’s an idea.

Another reader chimes in.

And this person appreciates the manager.

The customer isn’t always right, especially when they’re paying with fake money.