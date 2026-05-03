“Do the Math”: The Hilarious Reason a Customer’s Profit-Seeking Return Backfired Completely

Oftentimes customers try to out play the system but fail miserably.

This guy shares how a customer wanted more money as refund than they had spent.

Check out how he dealt with this customer.

“Why can’t you refund me what it costs now?” — A tale as old as time Customer calls, says there’s an issue with a product. We verify, we troubleshoot, we explore different options, but no dice, this thing just won’t work. Not a problem though, that’s what warranties are for.

This is where it gets problematic…

This product being out of stock, we couldn’t provide the customer with a replacement unit, but instead offered store credit or a straight up refund. C: So how much will the refund be? CS: Let’s see, you purchased this item and it says on the invoice that you paid 69.99 € at the time, so that’s what the refund will be. C: *browses website* But the item is 75.99 € on your website now! You need to refund me that!

UH OH…

CS: Well uh… I can only issue a refund for what you paid, which was 69.99 € at the time. Unfortunately, with this item being out of stock I can’t provide you with a replacement right now, but I can issue a coupon worth what you paid or a refund of the same amount. C: That’s unbelievable, the item is now 75.99 €, so how can I buy a replacement if you’re not refunding me its full value? CS: Currently, you can’t buy a replacement from us at any price. I can offer you store credit or a refund, but I can sense you require this product so let me see if I can figure out if and when this product could be back in stock.

The customer wasn’t letting this go…

C: If and when? That’s rich. CS: Yes, I would need to make sure of that first. Let me put you on hold while I verify this. *3 minutes later* CS: Thank you for your patience, so it looks like we will receive a shipment of this item, but it could be within 6 to 18 weeks. I understand that is a long time. C: That is a long time, I would need this product now. CS: Well that won’t be possible, but I can provide you with a cash refund or a coupon of the same value. Would you like to go through other products with me and see if that coupon could be used to purchase another item available today?

That’s INSANE!

C: I’ll take the cash refund and shop elsewhere. CS: Okay, I’ll get right on it, you’ll get an email to confirm the incoming refund in a couple of hours once all of this is processed. Is there anything else I can help you with today? C: *click*

YIKES! That sounds awkward!

Why would the customer demand more money than they’ve spent?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to make the customer understand the rules!

This user shares their experience dealing with such clients.

This user knows some people are really dumb.

That’s right! This user understands how refunds work!

This user knows there has to be a catch here.

Somebody is trying to trick the system.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who wanted to use her WIC money to buy non-WIC bread.