The ‘I Know Better’ Syndrome: Is It Becoming Harder for Customers to Accept Basic Facts?

Imagine working in retail, and a customer argues with you about something, convinced that she’s right even though you know that she’s wrong. Would you keep arguing with her, let her believe what she wants to believe, or call for your manager to help?

In this story, an employee shares what happened when he had a customer argue that Tampa was not in the United States.

Check out the full story.

Apparently Tampa is not apart of the US. Just had a lady come in a purchase a phone and service with the company I work for. As she was finishing up she asked some weird questions.

This is where it gets funny..

“Will this phone work in Tampa?” Me: “yes of course!” “Are you sure? Will I be charged extra for calling in Tampa?” Me: “no of course not, you have unlimited talk and text in the US, Canada, and Mexico.” “Ok but I never go to Mexico, so I don’t need that.”

UH OH…

Me: “yes Ma’am, it’s just built in to the services we offer.” “So why won’t it work in Tampa?” Me: “It will work in Tampa.” “Have you been to Tampa?” Me: “it’s been awhile, but yes I have.” “Did you have service there?” Me: “yes I did.”

She was not letting it go…

“How much were you charged for using it there?” Me: “Ma’am, you will not be charged extra for using your phone anywhere in the US.” “But I will be charged extra in Mexico.” Me:” um… Ma’am do you spend a lot of time in Tampa?” “I don’t think that’s any of your business.” Me “uh.. ok… well enjoy your new phone and let us know if you have any questions!” “Can you give me a brochure or print something out stating I won’t be charged extra for using my phone in Tampa?”

She was being really annoying!

Me: “we’re talking about Tampa Florida right?” “It sounds like you’re giving me some attitude and I do not like that.” Me: “just being thorough Ma’am.” “…. Of course I’m talking about Tampa Florida..” Me:” I can print out a brochure about our coverage, it states you have everything in the US, Canada, and Mexico.” “And Tampa?” Me:” yes Ma’am, anywhere in the US.”

She was not taking a hint!

I gave her the print out. She reads it VERY thoroughly and shakes her head. I lean over and write “and Tampa Florida.” At the bottom and sign it. “Is this some kinda of joke?” I’m barely able to hold back laughter at this point. “If I get charged for using my phone internationally my lawyer will be contacting you.” Me: “now there are separate plans for international, are you about to go out of the county?”

She was being impossible at this point!

“That’s what I’ve been asking you about this whole time and you’ve just been lying through your teeth! Where’s your manager I wanna speak to him! This is pathetic! I have your signed autograph right here proving your lies!” Me: “Ma’am, Florida is part of the United States.” “Lies lies lies I want your manager.” I Bring my manager over. “Yes Ma’am is everything ok?” “You have an employee that is lying to my face!” “Um.. how so?”

She had no idea about where Tampa is…

“He keeps telling me I won’t get charged extra if I use my phone out of the country but now that I bought a phone all of a sudden I have to buy an international plan!” “Ok I’ll take care of that, are you planning a trip out of the country?” “Yes! I’m going to Tampa for a few weeks and I need to be able to make phone calls!” “Ok… are you flying out of Tampa?” “No! I’m flying to Tampa!” “Ok so… what’s the question?” “Oh my gosh do I need to just complain about this store?!? About how you treat new customers?”

That’s INSANE!

“Ma’am, you have unlimited calls and text anywhere in the United States. New York, to LA, to Tampa.” “But I’m not going to New York! When did I say I’m going to New York! I’m going to Tampa! “….Tampa Florida?” “Yes! How many times do I have to say it!” “Well then you don’t need an international plan.” “Sir Tampa isn’t in the United States! Do you wanna check a map?” “Is there anything else we can help you with Ma’am?” “Apparently not!” She said and pulls out her phone, googles Tampa Florida (that’s literally what she types in) and it pulls it up. “See!” She said shoving her phone in my managers face.

Finally the cherry on top!

“Yes Ma’am, that’s apart of the United states.” “Oh really?!? Says right here that-“ she looked at her phone, moved the map around, breathes in and out really hard and walked out shaking her head. Craziest customer I’ve had all day.

GEEZ! That sounds funny!

Why was the customer convinced that Tampa, Florida, was not part of the United States?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this story.

This user really wants to know what the customer thought of Tampa’s location.

This user from Alaska always gets such customers!

This user thinks people are just as confused about New Mexico.

This user has a theory.

This user shares an interesting experience!

Some people really need to get their facts right!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.