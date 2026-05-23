May 23, 2026 at 5:20 am

Hotel Employee Helps Uber Eats Driver Track Down Guest, Only to Discover They Weren’t Staying There

by Heide Lazaro

Hotel entrance at night

Pexels/Reddit

Imagine ordering Uber Eats delivery at a hotel. The delivery driver would go to reception before delivering your order. That’s where this story begins.

In this story, a hotel employee was approached by an Uber Eats driver delivering food to a guest, but after a little research, they realized the hotel guest had made a big mistake.

After checking the name and rooms, he discovered the order didn’t match anyone staying at the hotel.

The situation quickly turned bizarre when they found out where the customer really was.

Check out the full details below.

We won’t be able to deliver that to you.

Our doors lock at 11 pm, thank God.

So, I get a knock on them from an Uber Eats driver about midnight. They have a delivery for Alicia in room 308.

Okay, I double check. We do not have anyone in 308.

This hotel employee tried to look for an “Alicia,” but didn’t find her.

The Uber driver shows me the order.

Yes, Alicia R. in 308. Our hotel and our address.

I look through the whole hotel. There is no Alicia.

I look at the history for room 308. No Alicia has stayed there for at least the last three months.

He finally asked her what room she was in.

I am just checking to see if maybe they were in that room recently.

They might have forgotten to update the address to where they are now.

The Uber driver is able to get her on the phone. I ask what room she is in.

She says 211. OK, I look up 211. There is no Alicia.

The guest in that room was a different person.

But there is someone in that room. I ask for the name on the room.

She says Mr. Different Name Hayes.

That is not the name of the guest in that room.

I look through the rest of the hotel. There is no Hayes.

There are several of our brand hotels in town. I ask if she is possibly at the mall location. I ask what the address is.

Alicia gave a different hotel name.

She gives us an address completely unlike ours.

This is when she drops the nugget that she is at an Uncomfortable Inn.

Ahhh, OK. Somehow she chose the wrong hotel.

There is an Uncomfortable Inn by the river near another town.

She says she is not there either.

He learned she was staying in a different state and city.

Then she tells us that she is in a different city, in a different state.

We both laugh.

We tell her she ordered this for our city and our state.

Then. the guest just hangs up.

I hope they still charge her. It is not Uber’s or McDonald’s fault that she is clueless.

Now, he started craving McDonald’s.

I hope the Uber driver enjoys his McDonald’s because right now I am craving McDonald’s.

I do not know what policies other hotels have.

We do not really have a set one, but tonight I am glad I double checked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 9.01.52 PM Hotel Employee Helps Uber Eats Driver Track Down Guest, Only to Discover They Weren’t Staying There

Another person chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 9.02.19 PM Hotel Employee Helps Uber Eats Driver Track Down Guest, Only to Discover They Weren’t Staying There

Short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 9.02.38 PM Hotel Employee Helps Uber Eats Driver Track Down Guest, Only to Discover They Weren’t Staying There

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 9.03.20 PM Hotel Employee Helps Uber Eats Driver Track Down Guest, Only to Discover They Weren’t Staying There

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 9.03.47 PM Hotel Employee Helps Uber Eats Driver Track Down Guest, Only to Discover They Weren’t Staying There

Always, always, always double-check your delivery address.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community, Workplace
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