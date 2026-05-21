Employee Becomes Extremely Cautious After Company Warns Failed Phishing Tests Could Lead to Termination

When a workplace security policy becomes too threatening, chances are employees will act too cautiously.

In this story, a man is working at a company with strict phishing tests.

When an employee fails these tests three times, it will result in immediate termination.

To avoid getting fired, he decided to treat everything as a threat.

If you are in the same boat, read the story below to find a clever solution.

So Many Phishing Tests My company sends an inordinate amount of planned phishing tests to us employees. If any employee fails a phishing test three times, it is immediate termination. No arguing or appeals.

The phishing emails would sometimes come from a tricky email address.

Many of the emails are designed to look like they come from the home office. For example, if our HQ domain is @homeoffice.com, the phishing email may come from @horneoffice.com. It is meant to trick employees into missing subtle differences.

This employee came up with a suspiciously clever solution.

To be the most compliant and ultra-safe, I have been tagging every email from the higher-ups as a phishing attack. Even if I know the email to be legit. I have been doing this consistently to avoid any risk. As a result, I have not clicked on or read an email from our CEO in about nine months.

Now, that’s hilarious. They asked for it, so they got it! Lol.

When everything is a phishing test, even the CEO ends up in your spam folder.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and straightforward.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar experience.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Indeed. Haha!

It’s better to be safe than terminated.