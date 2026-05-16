Employee Leaves Toxic Restaurant Job for Finance Career, and Boss’s Reaction Confirms the Decision

Quitting a toxic job is hard enough without your boss going behind your back to question whether your new opportunity is legitimate.

When a restaurant worker gave his two weeks’ notice after landing a remote finance internship, his toxic boss’ response was anything but understanding.

If there was any doubt left about leaving, she cleared it right up.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Handed in my 2 week notice and Boss is furious I’ve worked here almost 2 years, getting paid minimum wage and working over 35 hours a week.

I recently got accepted into a great remote finance internship that will greatly further my career, so I finally gave my two weeks’ notice.

The problem is, his current place of employment is extremely understaffed.

For context, we only have 5 other workers at my restaurant, which is greatly understaffed. One of my coworkers just put in his 3-week notice yesterday — he’s worked there for over 4 years.

So when the boss received yet another resignation, she exploded with anger.

When I told her I was putting my 2 weeks in, her face started twitching and she yelled, “Are you serious?” I replied with “yes.”

She continued with, “You can’t just give me 2 weeks — I need more time to find someone else. First him and now you.” She walked away and didn’t talk to me the rest of the shift.

Soon he realizes he’s landed himself on this boss’ bad side.

Later, my coworker called me telling me she had called him into work on his day off to talk to him. She asked him, “Did [my name] say anything this week for you to quit?” He told her no and that he had been planning this for a while.

She begins to think he’s lying about his new position.

She then said, “I bet his internship is fake — he couldn’t land a position at [company name].” I can’t believe she said something like that behind my back. Who knows what else has been said to her husband and others.

As you can tell, it’s a super toxic environment — it’s a restaurant and one of the dirtiest places I’ve ever seen. So tell me, am I making the right decision?

People don’t just quit jobs, they quit bosses too.

What did Reddit have to say?

There’s no burning a bridge when your boss has already gone through the trouble for you.

Why not start holding this restaurant accountable for its many shortcomings?

This boss really doesn’t deserve any advanced notice.

This coworker sounds like someone he could rely on in the future.

A boss who yells at you for leaving makes it so much easier to walk out the door.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.