“Enjoy the Echo”: Cheating Boyfriend Returns to a Completely Empty Apartment After Girlfriend Takes Her Furniture Back

Getting revenge on a cheater is truly satisfying.

This woman found out his boyfriend was cheating while they were with his family. So she let the whole family know and left. She even got an even better revenge when she got back.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Petty Revenge (Cheaters Edition) About a year into dating my (ex) boyfriend, I met his family for the first time during Thanksgiving and stayed overnight at their house. Dinner went well, and everyone was warm and welcoming. The next morning was when all the mess started. While he was in the shower, his phone kept buzzing with calls and texts. I glanced at the screen and saw a message that said, “Babe, I miss you,” from an unsaved number. I called the number from my phone, and the woman who answered told me everything about their relationship. They met at their work, and he presented himself as single and pursued her around the same time we started dating. I was obviously devastated, but more so disgusted by this discovery, and I immediately went into revenge mode. When my boyfriend came out of the shower, I acted normal. We went downstairs to greet his family for breakfast and I discreetly brought my bags down with me.

This woman made sure her boyfriend regretted ever cheating on her.

I announced to his family, “I just found out your son has been cheating on me, so I won’t be staying for breakfast or any future meals.” They were stunned, and he looked terrified. Luckily, we had driven separately, so I immediately left and started driving home. On the way, I got angrier and decided on one last petty move. Months earlier, I had gifted him a living and dining room set that I got for free from a friend who was moving out of state. I called a pal who has a pickup truck and asked her to meet me at his apartment. Using the key he had given me, we went inside and took back everything I had gifted him, dining table, chairs, couch, coffee table, side tables, leaving the room completely empty. I blocked him on everything, and I took so much satisfaction in knowing he’s a cheater with no furniture. Oh, and the other woman and I met up for coffee to hash out details and became friends. Win-win, loser.

Now that’s how you get back on a cheater.

Other people in the comments are piping up.

Here’s an accurate observation.

This user commends the woman.

Another person chimes in,

This one has something to say.

And people seem to like this revenge story.

Never cross a woman who has keys to your apartment.

If you liked this post, check out this story where a man finds out his ex is planning to go on vacation with his family.