Her Brother’s New Girlfriend Discovers His Ex-Wife Is Still Going On A Family Vacation With Him, So Girlfriend Corners Boyfriend’s Sister To Convince Her To Change Plans

AITAH for not making my brother’s soon-to-be ex-wife give up her plane ticket to his current girlfriend? My (30f) brother who is 36 years old filed for divorce from from his wife of three years just two months ago after he discovered that she has been cheating on him. Before her secret came to light, my family and I planned a week vacation to Orlando, FL in which we travel to late next month. Three months ago, tickets were already paid for. My brother paid full price for his while pitching in for his ex-wife’s ticket who did put a little more than he did towards it.

However, after he filed for divorce he started dating his current girlfriend. They’ve been together for a month and some weeks now. Last Sunday, my parents hosted a Sunday dinner at their home and my brother’s girlfriend was invited. We were talking about the trip and when my sister who is 28 suggested my brother’s ex to get a room of her own since the two are no longer together.

I noticed a look his girlfriend had on her face, however she said nothing and stayed quiet. After dinner, the girlfriend pulled me to the side and said that she had no idea my brother’s ex was still going on the trip. My response was a simple “yeah”. She proceed to tell me that she was not comfortable with the ideal of the ex still being allowed to go on the trip. She then asked if it was okay that the ticket went to her instead since she’s now with my brother.

I politely told her that I didn’t think it would be right for me to give her my former SIL’s ticket since she did put money towards the ticket. Girlfriend then asks me if I didn’t think it would be disrespectful to her if I was still allowing former SIL to go on the trip. I told her I’m sorry she feels that way, but that I still wasn’t going to make ex-wife give up her plane ticket.

I also told her that she is more than welcome to purchase her on ticket and come with us if she wanted to. That wasn’t good enough for her because she still doesn’t want to see ex-wife’s face on the trip.

The main reason why my brother’s girlfriend is not cool with the ex still being around is because of their unfortunate encounter. According to my brother, a couple of weeks ago, his girlfriend was at my brother’s house at the time former SIL showed up to collect some more of her things. SIL end up disrespecting girlfriend and starting a heated altercation with her.

I don’t condone SIL’s behavior towards my brother’s girlfriend. But I also don’t see why she should be uninvited from a trip after she had already paid for her own ticket. Not to mention as my sister said, former SIL can just get a separate room. So am I wrong? AITA?

