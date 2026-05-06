“Enjoy the New Guy”: The Satisfying Story of a Homeowner’s Final ‘Goodbye’ to His Toxic Street

Are the days of folks being good neighbors to each other over?

We sure hope not…but this story might make you think twice.

Check out how this guy got some seriously petty revenge on his rude neighbor.

Get started now.

Be a good neighbor. “I have to admit: I can’t deal with rude neighbors. I have severe PTSD (due to childhood and other things) and I explode every time someone is being a jerk. I now have a PTSD service dog and he helps a lot, but I’ve decided I can’t put myself in certain situations, and rude neighbors are certainly a trigger for me. I sold my property because of such neighbors.

Wow…

They were constantly breaking into my place, helping themselves to my property, shooting their firearms in my direction, destroying my trees, they destroyed the only access road I could use so if I had a medical emergency I was really screwed, with my well and my electrical panel, no amount of kindness or reasoning helped. So I decided to do something about it. In fact I told my friend and agent that I wanted him to find the biggest jerk on the planet, a territorial, confrontational jerk of epic proportions, the most nit-picky nightmare guy possible and sell it to him. It made the sale more challenging and complicated but HE DID.

LOL.

6 months later he calls me laughing his head off, saying “Your old neighbors? They’re terrified of your buyer. He has more money than they do and threatens to sue them every time they put a toe into his property line, he’s got cameras everywhere, he’s a Karen and a Rambo rolled into one plus he’s friends with the local sheriff, they’ve been on the straight and narrow ever since he moved in and they’re miserable” . He’d also put them on the “NO” list, which is a list that agents use to warn each other not to take on certain sellers, they’ve been wanting to sell their property because of the new guy, but no one will take them on as clients. And me?

He’s doing just fine!

I bought a very cool RV with parts of the proceeds. I am now a full time RVer with my dog, we travel everywhere, if the neighbors are jerks, I just pack up and move, though I don’t have neighbors often because I boondock in the wilderness most of the time. I also save a ton of money with this lifestyle. So yeah, in a way they did chase me off my land, but I decided to teach them to be careful with what they wished.”

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Now, this is a great revenge story!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose neighbors are insisting she’s bringing down their property value by being so frugal.