Entitled or Just Organized? The Heated Debate After a Woman Demands Her Family Memorize Her Routine

Explaining yourself over and over again can get really annoying, especially when the people should already know.

So, what would you do if you had been following the same schedule for a while, but your family kept asking about it like it was new information? Would it not bother you at all? Or would you start getting visibly frustrated?

In the following story, one teen is trying to figure out if her reaction is the problem. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for expecting my family to know my routine to some degree? I am most likely autistic, and my parents have acknowledged this, but don’t want to actually understand the impact that it has on daily life. This is relevant because I don’t know if I’m just misunderstanding the normal reaction, or whether they’re being strange. I have had a very consistent routine up until lately (with school ending, etc.). I have been getting increasingly frustrated with my family because every week I am having to repeat my unchanging routine at Sunday dinner (e.g., I have orchestra after school on a Wednesday, and if I mention that, I am immediately asked when it is, when the schedule has never changed over 4 years).

Her irritation is really starting to show.

My irritation is starting to leak into my replies, which are a lot shorter and admittedly ruder because I’m entirely confused, which is why I’m asking if I’m wrong here. It’s getting to the point where I’m now being told off for ‘implying that their questions are stupid’ when I’m genuinely confused by the fact that they seem unable to remember consistent routines. They also ask questions that are easily answerable by just looking at whatever’s happening, like how many friends I have over, and get irritated when I answer with an ‘attitude’.

Now, she’s not sure what’s reasonable or not.

Is it unreasonable to expect my family to know my routine when I know theirs and rarely ask what their plans are for the week because it’s always the same (e.g., my mother has a meeting after work every Tuesday, and goes out on Wednesdays)? Furthermore, is it unreasonable to expect my family to answer their own questions by inferring from the surroundings, as I do a lot of the time, instead of just asking me? I don’t want to annoy them, especially in the next few months, given they’re paying for my uni, but I’m unsure about how to approach this as it’s causing some tension. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but plans do change.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

According to this reader, she should create a family calendar.

These are great questions.

Here’s advice from this reader.

Yet another person who has questions.

She needs to lighten up. They’re obviously trying to make her life easier, and she’s lucky they care.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a handyman who doesn’t appreciate his wife volunteering his time.