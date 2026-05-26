Woman Asked to Build Sibling’s IKEA Dresser for Free After Helping Once Before

Reading picture instructions one time apparently qualifies you as a furniture assembly expert in some households.

A woman who had built her own IKEA dresser found her mother and sibling had collectively decided she would be building the sibling’s too, without asking and without offering anything in return.

She held out for compensation, which her sister flatly refused, before eventually agreeing under pressure — right around the time her brother started telling her she should not have agreed at all.

Now she’s stuck between saving face and holding her ground.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not putting together my sisters new dresser? My sister (25F) and I (22F) share a bedroom in my parents’ home — we are not financially able to move out, as we are both in university. I recently decided to buy a new dresser because I was running out of space in my closet.

So then came the matter of buying furniture.

I was planning on buying it on my own since it was for me, but my mother decided to pay for it, saying it was going to be used in her home and that I can buy it back if I move out and want it. So we bought it at IKEA and I put it together on my own. Seeing as I got a new dresser, my sister wanted one too, for the same reasons.

But that’s where the drama started.

The problem starts here — she and my mother want me to put it together, saying I already know how to. Mind you, I put it together exactly once, reading the instructions, which are in picture form. They didn’t ask me — they just said I was going to put it together. I said no multiple times, but they didn’t let up.

So she tried to strike a deal.

So I said that if they compensate me, I will put it together — you can buy the option at IKEA for them to assemble it. My sister said she will absolutely not pay me or give me anything in exchange.

They then reached an impasse.

I might be the AH for asking for compensation, but I wasn’t going to do it just because. It has been sitting in its box for days now, as I have had to work and didn’t have time in the first place.

She doesn’t see why her sister can’t just do it herself.

My sister also had work, but has had a free day since — she says she didn’t have time because she had to go somewhere that only took about 2 hours. After days of pestering, I finally said yes, but they still demanded it rather than asked.

Now she isn’t sure how to proceed.

I have a free day today, but now my brother told me not to put it together because she should do it herself. My sister also has a free day tomorrow, but she wants to sunbathe, so she is going somewhere to do that. As I already said yes, AITA for backing down, or should I just do it?

Her family seems lazy at best and just plain entitled at worst.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

What did Reddit think?

She’s a person, not hired staff.

Her sister should have been more than capable of doing all of this herself.

Maybe her family needs a refresher on how to read instructions?

This user thinks anyone would have been upset in this situation.

This woman built one dresser, once, from a picture guide, and her family decided that was enough to make it her job forever? That’s really not how it works.

Considering her family couldn’t even pay her a simple thanks, she was completely right to feel used. Since they couldn’t bother treating her like family, she might as well act like a full-on employee — and employee’s don’t work for free.

Her sibling has made it clear that she doesn’t care enough about this dresser to buckle up and do it for herself.

So maybe the dresser should stay exactly where it is: in the box.