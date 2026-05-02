Guacamole Isn’t Free: How One Irate Customer Tried To Get A Bartender Fired Over This Simple Truth

Imagine working at a bar during happy hour. What would you do if a customer wanted something for free that wasn’t free? Would you make an exception and provide the item for free anyway, or would you stick to the set prices and refuse?

In this story, one bartender is in this situation, and she refuses to give the customer something for free when it isn’t free.

Then the customer complains.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

I should be fired because food costs money So Wednesday nights I bartend. A woman comes in at the start of our happy hour asking about what drinks are on special. She asks if we have wine specials. I inform her that our happy hour specials include beer and margaritas, however we have a sangria margarita on special if she really wants wine. She declines, and orders a house margarita.

Everything seemed fine.

No problem. I give her our complimentary chips and salsa and fetch her drink. I return with the drink. Here’s how it went down from there. H=her M=me

Here’s how the conversation went.

H-Can I have a side of guacamole for my chips? M-Sure. A side of guacamole is 99 cents however during happy hour we have an appetizer of guacamole for $2. H-Can’t you just give it to me? M-….well no it isn’t complimentary like the chips and salsa. H-Then I don’t want anything then. M-Fine then.

This is ridiculous!

10 min later I have my GM asking me if I had an altercation with a customer and I tell him no, however there was a woman who was upset that our guacamole costs money. He informs me that she filed a corporate complaint and is asking for me to be fired. To be fired. TO BE FIRED. Here I am struggling to make my rent/car payment/christmas gifts and I should be fired because I asked you to pay for the food you ordered.

It’s not the employee’s fault that the food costs money! That customer sounds crazy!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It is a business.

One person wants to know more about the sangria margarita.

This person can relate.

Here’s a suggestion of what the manager could’ve said to the customer.

Everything can’t be free!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a customer who wanted to browse even though it was well past closing time.