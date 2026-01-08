An Entitled Customer Enters The Store At Closing Time, So A Retail Worker Has To Work Overtime And Deal With His Complaints

Imagine working at a retail store at closing time, and a customer tries to enter the store when you’re about ready to lock the doors. Would you let the customer in, or would you insist that they come back when the store is open?

In this story, one retails worker is in that exact situation. They try to get the customer to leave but end up letting them in the store. That’s just the beginning of the drama.

Let’s read all about it.

A Very Very Last Minute Customer Forces Closed Doors Open Right As We Close! So I was getting ready to close everything for the night, the automatic doors were set on locked, but right as I was ready to use the intercom to let customers knew we were closed, I dealt with a last minute customer after we closed. This entitled customer literally forces himself into the store, forcing the doors open with his hands. By all accounts, he’s trespassing.

He eventually lets the guy in.

Since he’s going to most likely be the cause of my overtime among other things, I say to him we’re closed, despite the fact that he needs to get something. I tell him multiple times that we’re closed, but then I reluctantly allow him to just get what he needs to find. I’m on duty to guard the doors and open them for coworkers that are ready to go home. He sees me and then demands to know my name because he’s ready to complain about me to the managers.

The customer does complain.

But it gets better. He comes back when I’m opening the door to allow my coworkers to leave and he sees my head cashier and goes on a rant about a terrible customer service he experienced, and accusing me of literally rolling my eyes, and he uses the term “literally” multiple times. But I do verify he technically trespassed after closing, so he’s very much in the wrong. I swear, my job is going to be the death of me one day.

Some customers are so ridiculous. He never should’ve even entered the store.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about an even more determined customer.

Headphones for the win!

Here’s a vote for everyone being required to have retail experience.

It’s not the store that ruined Christmas.

No customer should be allowed to enter a store when it’s closed.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.