He Asked Why His Friend Never Included Him, and the Answer Left Him Feeling Humiliated

With friends like this, who needs any friends at all…?

A man named Andrey posted an emotional video on TikTok and explained how someone he considered a friend told him something that broke his heart.

Andrey said a close friend at a party said to his wife, “Your husband can’t afford that. You guys are way too poor.”

The woman added, “Why do you think nobody invites you guys over to any of the events? Because you guys are poor.”

Andrey told viewers, “I was dumbfounded. Every party we go to, we try to buy a gift.”

The TikTokker said he was in a hospital for two weeks and almost died and it wiped them out financially.

He explained that he’s now working almost 20 hours a day.

Andrey told viewers that his wife said to a friend that they could plan a trip so their kids could go skiing together.

The woman then said Andrey’s family couldn’t afford it.

Andrey said he went and got snow and brought it to his backyard so his kids could play because, in all honesty, they can’t afford a trip like that.

He told viewers, “After the bills are paid, I have so little for entertainment.”

Andrey cried in the video and said he’s been working non-stop.

He said, “Being poor sucks. I feel so alone. We haven’t been invited for three months anywhere.”

Andrey added, “My wife is struggling, too. I see that in her.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

This guy needs to leave his “friend’ behind for good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.