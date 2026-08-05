“Where’s My Wallet?”: 3 Women Confess to Psychological Revenge Campaign Against Unclean Roommate

What’s better than one-on-one revenge…?

Well, three-on-one revenge, of course!

I know, I know, it sounds unfair…

But some people have it coming!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she and her two roommates decided to mess with their other roommate who really SUCKED.

Get all the details below and see what you think!

Petty revenge on a slobby roommate. “When I was in college, one year I had three roommates- Amy, Bella, and Cat. I had no issues with Amy and Cat, but Bella was very messy.

Gross!

There were constantly dirty dishes left throughout the apartment, her clothing was all over the floor in our room, her stuff left out in the bathroom, taking up most of the counter space. We’d try to talk to her, but nothing changed. One day, I came home from class and she had inexplicably spread her books all over the living room floor, making it nearly impossible to walk without stepping on a book. She was walking out the door to class, and I asked her to pick up her books first. She claimed she would be late for class, so she dashed out the door. Something snapped in me.

Well, this was getting interesting…

She had left her wallet on the coffee table. I took the wallet and hid it in the (empty) flour canister. As I was leaving, I mentioned what I had done to Amy. Evidently, Amy had reached her breaking point as well. When Bella came home, she watched her tear apart the bathroom, looking for her wallet. As soon as Bella’s back was turned, she hid the wallet in the bathroom.

LOL!

Cat found out about this, and jumped on board too. For the next three weeks, we worked in concert- every time Bella searched an area, the wallet would be moved there. She eventually gave up and had to replace her license and cards. I’d like to say it made her tidier, but that wasn’t the case. Luckily for me, she was only my roommate the one year.”

Take a look at what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, it sounds like she had it coming, huh?

You better believe it!

Admit it, this was pretty funny…

If a roommate is gonna be a jerk, your only choice is to mess with them…