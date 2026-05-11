Homeowner’s Old Property Survey Becomes Crucial After Contractor Removes His Bushes

Some neighbors test your patience, but the neighbors in this story tested the whole property line.

When one homeowner spent $1,000 on a survey to prove one neighbor’s fence claim was nonsense, he ended up with the perfect ace up his sleeve for a different neighbor entirely.

Keep reading for the full story!

Bad neighbor (s) I moved into my house 4 years ago. The first thing my neighbor, Linda, did after I cut the lock off my gate was come into my yard to cut down vines growing on our mutual fence.

The homeowner immediately shut it down, but that didn’t prevent Linda from continuing to push her luck.

I let her know that wasn’t going to happen again and I got a new lock for my gate. Since then Linda has cut whatever she could reach over the fence and in my front yard and the alley.

Linda backed this up with some pretty big claims.

Then she told me the fence belongs to her and she was going to tear it down. I got advice from a lawyer and hired a surveyor.

Soon enough, the homeowner learned they were right all along, but Linda still had some tricks up her sleeve.

$1000 later I found out the fence is on my property and belongs to me. Linda cried all over the neighborhood and made me the bad guy.

Soon another neighbor started encroaching on his property.

Recently my neighbor on the other side of the alley in back of my house started on an addition to his home. His contractor tore out all the bushes that were growing outside my fence on the alley.

He said it was so he could maneuver his equipment back there.

Luckily, this survey had come in handy.

Since I had a survey done I could prove that because my fence was set back 3 feet, the bushes were actually on my property. He said he would reimburse me! He said he made a mistake. So the survey was expensive but worth it.

Best $1,000 this homeowner ever spent!

What did Reddit have to say?

Being nice to your neighbors is usually a much better approach.

This commenter doesn’t think this homeowner should let his neighbor off easily.

This property mapper would always recommend a survey.

This user echoes the same sentiment.

Never mess with a homeowner who knows his rights!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who thought sharing homemade bread with her neighbor would stop the noise complaints, but when it didn’t, she kept her pastries to herself.