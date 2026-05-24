May 23, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Horse Gets So Hilariously Excited for Dinner Time That She Walks Away and Leaves Her Baby Behind

by Matthew Gilligan

horses on a farm

TikTok/@hotsaucetheminihorse

Never come between a horse and its food!

A viral TikTok video features a mother horse named Dixie…who forgot she had a baby when it was chow time!

horses on a farm

TikTok/@hotsaucetheminihorse

The video shows Dixie with two other horses.

A woman said to them, “Come on, girls.”

The woman said to Dixie, “Don’t forget your baby.”

But Dixie scurried away!

Dixie’s baby then walked up.

The woman said, “Ummm, your mom forgot you.”

She went and found Dixie, who was chowing down on some food.

She said, “What a pig. Where’s your baby? You lost your baby.”

mini horse on a farm

TikTok/@hotsaucetheminihorse

Another woman held Dixie’s baby in her arms.

She put the baby down in front of Dixie…and Dixie looked at the food.

The woman said, “She’s more worried about the grain!”

The video’s text overlay reads, “The ‘Mother of the Year’ goes to Dixie. She completely forgot she has a baby.”

The caption reads, “The day Dixie got really excited for dinner and forgot she had a baby.”

horses on a farm

TikTok/@hotsaucetheminihorse

Check out the video.

@hotsaucetheminihorse

The day Dixie got really excited for dinner, and forgot she had a baby 🫣 #horses #horselife #foalsoftiktok #foal #minihorse

♬ оригинальный звук – ꧁𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕝꧂

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.19.37 PM Horse Gets So Hilariously Excited for Dinner Time That She Walks Away and Leaves Her Baby Behind

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.19.46 PM Horse Gets So Hilariously Excited for Dinner Time That She Walks Away and Leaves Her Baby Behind

And this TikTokker made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.19.57 PM Horse Gets So Hilariously Excited for Dinner Time That She Walks Away and Leaves Her Baby Behind

I guess we know what this mama horse’s priorities are…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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