Horse Gets So Hilariously Excited for Dinner Time That She Walks Away and Leaves Her Baby Behind

Never come between a horse and its food!

A viral TikTok video features a mother horse named Dixie…who forgot she had a baby when it was chow time!

The video shows Dixie with two other horses.

A woman said to them, “Come on, girls.”

The woman said to Dixie, “Don’t forget your baby.”

But Dixie scurried away!

Dixie’s baby then walked up.

The woman said, “Ummm, your mom forgot you.”

She went and found Dixie, who was chowing down on some food.

She said, “What a pig. Where’s your baby? You lost your baby.”

Another woman held Dixie’s baby in her arms.

She put the baby down in front of Dixie…and Dixie looked at the food.

The woman said, “She’s more worried about the grain!”

The video’s text overlay reads, “The ‘Mother of the Year’ goes to Dixie. She completely forgot she has a baby.”

The caption reads, “The day Dixie got really excited for dinner and forgot she had a baby.”

Check out the video.

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And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker made a funny comment.

I guess we know what this mama horse’s priorities are…