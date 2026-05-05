“It Was Still Good!”: The Horrifying Moment a Man Realized His Prize Dinner Had Become the Dog’s Midnight Snack

If someone in your family leaves food out overnight and it goes bad, what do you do?

Well, you give it to the family dog, of course!

The woman who wrote this story did that…but her husband wasn’t happy about it.

Let’s see what happened here…

AITA for giving the dog half a t-bone? “My (28F) husband (30M) is annoyed with me because I gave the rest of his t-bone to the dog. I bought him a t-bone as a surprise for after he got off work. He said he was really hungry so I made him steak and sides. He apparently left half the steak out overnight half covered with a paper plate and a fly was on it in the morning when I woke up. He didn’t ask me to put it away and I didn’t know he didn’t put it in the fridge.

Here you go, boy!

Rather than toss it in the trash I gave it to our dog, my husband then got annoyed I didn’t just put it in the fridge and heat it up for him later. This is so gross to me, not only was it left out all night uncovered, there was a fly on it when I woke up.

Oops…

He says it was still salvageable. We are not fighting and he isn’t still mad at me, he’s just annoyed because he says the steak was really good and he was looking forward to the other half. I’m starting to feel bad like maybe I should have just let him learn a hard lesson but then he’d have his steak. AITA?

Let’s see how readers reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

All this fuss over a steak…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a person who is fed up with their neighbor enforcing the letter of the (leash) law.