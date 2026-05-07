They Blamed Her for the Mess, So She Made Sure the ‘Mess’ Ended Up Right on Their Desks

Condescending bosses have a habit of underestimating the people they look down on.

So when one IT worker was accused by two bosses of being lazy for not clearing out some boxes, she made a call to her sibling at the same company.

Together they quietly arranged for the boxes to stop coming to her room and start piling up in theirs instead.

Keep reading for the full story.

Take out your own trash!! Aka What happens when siblings are coworkers My first IT job was super basic — third party contractor, setting up and breaking down workstactions (laptop, dual monitor, dock, phone). Easy, but it paid decently and it was a great atmosphere.

Funny enough, she also knew one of her coworkers extremely well.

My brother worked there too. He was in the warehouse down the street and was responsible for imaging and packing up individual workstations that I’d later set up. This is important later. I’m in my supply room one day, getting a user account set up and loading various computer equipment onto my cart. Enter jerky Client Company IT Guys #1 and #2. #1 is a tech, #2 is his boss.

The interaction went something like this.

#1: “No greeting — any reason there’s so much trash in here?” (cardboard boxes) Me: “I was wondering that too. I just took a big load out yesterday. I don’t think those were from me.” #1: “Hmm, let’s get #2.”

So they continue with their inspection.

#2 comes in after being retrieved by his minion and inspects the boxes. “Oh, well, whoever did these took their tickets off…” (The boxes came with a printout of the corresponding service desk ticket attached.) I offer to take them out, knowing full well these were not my boxes, just to be done with it. Had either of them asked me to help out in the first place, I would have — nice excuse to get outside during the day.

But this isn’t what they wanted.

Anyway, they got all “oh no no, it’s fine. Just do it next time. The dust is bad for the equipment.” Oh okay. You want to accuse me of being lazy and stupid? Game on. I talked to my brother and he told me he’d deal with it.

Then they start to make some big changes.

My packages start arriving only using shrink wrap to hold everything in a bundle — no boxes whatsoever. Their packages start arriving in the normal boxes, but with an excess amount of shrink wrap tightly covering the boxes. A few weeks later, #2 contacts my site manager, who works in the warehouse with my brother and is aware of the new packaging standards. Apparently there’s a giant pile of boxes in the room again. The manager lets them know I no longer receive boxes and that they need to take out their own trash.

This brother’s problem solving skills are top notch.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thought the story was heading in another direction.

The boss’ behavior was extremely eye-roll inducing.

Now this was a supportive brother.

Turns out having a sibling in the warehouse is a very useful thing.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.