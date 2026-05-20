Law Student Blindsided by Husband’s Last-Minute Houseguest Request, Sparking Huge Argument

Saying “you’re welcome to visit sometime” is not the same as “show up tomorrow and sleep over,” but some families hear what they want to hear.

A law student juggling exam prep and two kids got a 10 PM notification that her in-laws from Dubai were planning to arrive the next day expecting a sleepover. She offered Sunday lunch as an alternative, but her in-laws couldn’t be reasoned with.

So when it became clear her husband wasn’t willing to set boundaries, he resorted to manipulating her into being the bad guy. That didn’t go over well with her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for making my husband cancel his family’s last-minute sleepover after he trapped me into saying yes I (31F) am a law student in the middle of grueling exam prep, and we have two kids. My husband’s family is visiting from Dubai. They have a huge house in the countryside, and we’ve driven down to see them for the past three weekends. We casually mentioned they’re welcome to visit us in the city sometime.

Little did she know, her husband’s family were eager to take them up on this offer.

Tonight at 10 PM, they suddenly announced they are driving up tomorrow and expect to sleep over. Our house is a complete disaster, my kid has a morning dentist appointment, and I desperately need to study. I suggested they come Sunday for lunch instead so we had time to clean. Sleepover is a no.

But her husband feels quite differently about all of this.

My husband refused to set a firm boundary. Instead of telling them no, he just gave weak hints like, “You can sleep here, but it’s messy.”

So soon she’s forced to confront the family directly.

He got on a call with his sister, put it on loudspeaker, and when she explicitly asked “Can we crash?”, he handed the phone to me. Knowing I couldn’t be the bad guy and reject them to their faces, I panicked and said yes.

She couldn’t hold back her anger towards her husband any longer.

As soon as the call ended, I lost it. I told him it was incredibly cowardly to use me as a human shield.

I demanded he call them back, cancel the sleepover, and take charge of the mess he made. I feel terrible because they fly back to Dubai soon and this is our last chance to see them, but I am overwhelmed, exhausted, and furious that my husband backed me into a corner. AITAH?

No one likes to feel pressured into something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts — and they didn’t hold back.

Being able to firmly say no is a skill this commenter thinks this law student would know well by now.

This commenter also shares some tough advice.

This whole story reveals some glaring red flags about the husband.

If it’s her husband’s family, they should be his problem.

There is a long list of things you should not do to a law student in the middle of exam prep, and handing her the phone so your family can corner her into a yes ranks pretty high on it.

She had offered a reasonable alternative, kept her cool through the initial chaos, and watched her husband respond to a clear boundary conversation by quietly outsourcing the problem to her in real time.

The house was a mess, the calendar was full, and the in-laws were already packing.

When the call ended, she made one thing very clear — he made the mess, he should clean it up.