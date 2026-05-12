A Remote Wedding With an Open Bar Took an Unexpected Turn When Guests Realized There Was No Food

Weddings can quickly fall apart without proper planning.

The following story involves a man who attended a wedding at a remote ski lodge.

The ceremony went as planned, but the reception had only an open bar and almost no food for hungry attendees.

As the night went on, guests became increasingly drunk, hungry, and chaotic in the middle of nowhere.

Let’s take a closer look!

The wedding in the woods with no food This was the summer before the pandemic. The bride and groom live in the same city as us. Their families live on the other side of the state, which is a five-hour drive.

This man and other guests traveled to the wedding venue.

For a venue, they chose a ski lodge at a fairly remote state park. It was in a different, more rural state. It required a four-hour drive for friends from the city and seven hours for the folks from home. So everyone was traveling.

The venue was beautiful.

The park is beautiful and wooded. There is a small lodge with a few rooms. Those rooms were filled with the most elderly relatives. Everyone else stayed in primitive cabins or tents.

There was an open bar.

The time on the invite came. We young people all put on our dresses, ties, and shoes. We walked through the forest to the lodge for the wedding. There was an open bar with wine and beer.

They waited for food.

People were naturally availing themselves. They kept drinking more and more. The ceremony was mysteriously delayed. Then, the wedding happened. It was normal. Then, we fled into a room with white tablecloths and name tags. We were waiting for our ziti or chicken or whatever.

No food came, so everyone was getting hungry and impatient.

It never came. At some point, someone brought out a single crock-pot of meatballs. They were quickly eaten by the grandparents. The guests were getting drunker, hungrier, and more confused. People kept drinking. They were getting increasingly wild.

The couple divorced after a few years.

Remember, we were in the woods. We could not order pizza or hit a drive-thru. We also could not eat out of our own kitchens. At the end of the night, girls were puking and boys were fighting. If someone had shown up with a loaf of white bread, they could have sold it for $500. The couple divorced three years later.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal experience.

Do not assume there will be food at weddings, says this person.

This wedding was in the woods, too.

Finally, here’s another possibility. Lol.

An open bar at a wedding without food is basically a recipe for chaos in formal wear.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.