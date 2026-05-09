May 9, 2026 at 2:46 am

Man Discovers Unexplained Footprints in the Snow Outside His House

by Matthew Gilligan

footprints in the snow

TikTok/@waldobeltran

Well, this is odd…

And it’s a bit unsettling.

A man named Waldo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he was uneasy about some mysterious footsteps he discovered in the snow outside his house.

footprints in the snow

TikTok/@waldobeltran

The video’s caption reads, “Last night me and my wife were out. Didn’t notice anything weird, but seen the barefoot prints this morning.”

Waldo followed the strange prints in the snow leading away from his house.

footprints in the snow

TikTok/@waldobeltran

The barefoot prints appeared to be going in different directions.

Some animal-looking prints were mixed in, as well.

The prints went on and on and Waldo kept following them.

Well, this is a bit eerie…

footprints in the snow

TikTok/@waldobeltran

Check out the the video.

@waldobeltran

Last night me and my wife were out didn’t notice anything weird but seen the barefoot prints this morning the wife decided to follow them #skinwalker

♬ original sound – Waldo Beltran

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.21.39 AM Man Discovers Unexplained Footprints in the Snow Outside His House

Another viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.21.53 AM Man Discovers Unexplained Footprints in the Snow Outside His House

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.22.08 AM Man Discovers Unexplained Footprints in the Snow Outside His House

Was there some kind of beast lurking on their property…?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to look at the pictures.

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