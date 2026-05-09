Man Discovers Unexplained Footprints in the Snow Outside His House

Well, this is odd…

And it’s a bit unsettling.

A man named Waldo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he was uneasy about some mysterious footsteps he discovered in the snow outside his house.

The video’s caption reads, “Last night me and my wife were out. Didn’t notice anything weird, but seen the barefoot prints this morning.”

Waldo followed the strange prints in the snow leading away from his house.

The barefoot prints appeared to be going in different directions.

Some animal-looking prints were mixed in, as well.

The prints went on and on and Waldo kept following them.

Well, this is a bit eerie…

Check out the the video.

@waldobeltran Last night me and my wife were out didn’t notice anything weird but seen the barefoot prints this morning the wife decided to follow them #skinwalker ♬ original sound – Waldo Beltran

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Was there some kind of beast lurking on their property…?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to look at the pictures.