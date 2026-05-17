Man’s Promise to Support Sister Through College Falls Apart Amid Debt and Family Struggles

Promises can be hard to keep when life doesn’t go as planned.

The following story involves a man who promised to support his sister through college.

But after graduating, he struggled financially.

Now, he feels guilty for not being able to fulfill his promise.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not helping paying for my sister’s college, when I said I would help her? I used to say I would give my sister support when she goes to college. Some things fell through. First, I struggled to find a job. Whatever money I had, my mom took it from my bank account. I thought she was paying bills. She was sending the money back to the Philippines to help our deadbeat relatives.

This man had to work different jobs to pay for loans and debts.

I am 90% certain my mom just likes the image of being a wealthy philanthropist. She is not one. It is not just about having deadbeat relatives. I had to work various odd jobs to pay my student loans back then. I also had to pay off the credit card debt I incurred. Even my first career-related job paid very little.

His sister struggled in school.

Meanwhile, my sister struggled in school. She could not afford textbooks. She did not want to take out too many loans and dropped out after her first semester. Not to mention she did not have a good car. She could not reliably get to school. She also did not want to start at a community college like I suggested. I suggested it to save money like I did.

He tried his best to help her.

I really tried my best in giving her something. I gave her $4k for a down payment on a newer car. That was after she dropped out. She never forgave me for going back on my promise.

But he didn’t expect the reality of how life is after college.

The way I see it, I was 20 years old. I had an unrealistic expectation of post-college life. I really did think I could find something. Many people I knew did so as well. I even had good grades, an internship, and networked. This further fed my expectations at the time.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong to make a promise in the first place.

But in the end, as a big brother, my job is to look out for her. I felt that way about a young girl four years younger. I failed. AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

It’s not your responsibility, says this person.

This person is calling out the mother.

Finally, this user makes a valid point.

It’s funny how life cancels your plans before you can fulfill your promises.