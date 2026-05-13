“The Deal Is Off”: The Moment a Greedy Car Buyer Realized He Lost the Vehicle to a Group of Strangers Over a $500 Argument

When you are selling a car to someone you don’t know, it only really works when both parties are negotiating in good faith.

When one man was selling a car, he thought he had a deal all agreed upon, but when the buyer came to get the car, he demanded a lower price.

That’s when the seller in this story did the unexpected and made some college kids really happy.

Let’s read all about it.

Friends Fathers Revenge Many years ago, my friend told me about her father.

He was in the military, and he was trying to sell his vehicle. He finally got a buyer, and they agreed on a price and that the individual would get the car a few days before he was to leave to his next duty station. A few days before he was ready to PCS out, the guy came to get the car, and he decided to back out on the agreed price and wanted a cheaper price.

Some people just have no ethics.

He figured since he was military that he could take advantage of the situation and knew that her father had to get rid of the car and thought that he would agree to a lower price. Her father disagreed with him and said a agreement was made. The guy still insisted on a lower price. Her dad said no.

What a great guy.

So I asked her, “What did he do then?” She told me he found a college student down the street that needed a car, and he just gave it away. So, some lucky college students got a free car all because the idiot didn’t want to pay the agreed price.

Sometimes just giving things away is easier than trying to deal with a buyer who is unethical. This dad is a great job.

Take a look at some of the comments from Reddit below to see what people thought of this story.

Whatever it is, I love it.

Yup, he did the right thing.

I’m not sure what this commenter is trying to say. Can you figure it out?

If you don’t negotiate in good faith, you lose the deal.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.