Moving Out… Again: Why These Parents Are Refusing to Let Go

Helping family can sometimes come with complicated expectations.

The following story involves a woman who moved out of her parents’ house to support her relatives.

When she ended up spending heavily to keep things stable, she moved back in with her family.

When she decided to move out again, tensions rose over money and unmet expectations.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for moving out of my parents house A year ago, I (22) moved out of my parents’ house. I did this to help my brother (19), cousin (24), and aunt (47) move states and get solid jobs. Living with them was a nightmare. I ended up spending thousands of dollars on them to keep the peace.

This woman no longer wanted to live with her aunt and cousin.

When our lease was coming to an end, I decided that living with my aunt and cousin was no longer something I could do. So I figured I could boot them out of the house I was renting. And move my parents into it so we could afford the rent. I asked my parents if they wanted to move in with me, and my dad said no.

She moved back in with her parents.

Instead, they decided to buy a house 45 minutes away from the town I was living in. He wanted move my brother and I into that house. After living with them for a month, I decided that it would be better for me if I moved in with my boyfriend. He lives in the town I was in originally, and I would be saving time, gas, and money.

She then moved out and didn’t help with the mortgage.

I wanted to discuss with my parents about still helping them with their mortgage. But I could no longer keep paying the $600. They iced me out immediately when I mentioned wanting to move out. So I just moved out and haven’t been helping at all. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

This person makes a valid point.

Everybody sounds broke, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, this one thinks it’s poor planning.

Sometimes, the family plan just isn’t ideal for everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a girl who is losing her grandparents over her decision to learn a new language.