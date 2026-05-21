May 21, 2026 at 12:15 am

New Driver Stops Practicing After Dad Constantly Yells at Her, Then Finally Tells Him Why

by Benjamin Cottrell

girl in orange holding the steering wheel

Pexels/Reddit

Teaching someone to drive requires patience, and some people have more of it than others.

A new driver who genuinely wanted to get her hours in and work toward her license had been avoiding practice sessions because her father’s explosive reaction to small mistakes made the whole experience more stressful than useful.

So when he was already in a bad mood and offered to let her drive, she said no — and he took that as an opportunity to tell her and his friends that she never put in the effort.

So when she finally told him the reason behind her hesitation, it didn’t go over well.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to drive if I’m in my father’s car?

I (18F) got my G1 in February and I’ve only driven twice.

I want to drive really badly and be ready for my G2.

The problem comes down to her father’s overly rough approach to teaching her.

However the main car we use is my father’s and I can’t handle him yelling at me instead of gently correcting me.

He asks me if I’m driving, and deep down I want to say “yes, of course” because I want to drive — I really do.

He seems to forget that this is literally her first time learning.

However, my father gets angry at me if I turn too sharply or go below the speed limit by like 5.

I haven’t driven in a way that I should get yelled at for — like almost running a red light or a stop sign.

Yesterday my father asked if I wanted to drive.

The two don’t seem to be on the same page at all.

I said no because he wasn’t in a good mood that day and was already upset.

He then proceeded to say “you never drive,” and he tells all of his friends I don’t try.

So finally the conflict comes to a head.

So I snapped back and said, “Maybe I’d drive if you stopped yelling at me for going 5 above or below the speed limit.”

He then lectured me the entire car ride.

AITA?

Scared drivers make bad drivers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

What did Reddit have to say?

If her father wants her to be open with driving with him, he needs to work on his approach.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 at 6.37.27 PM New Driver Stops Practicing After Dad Constantly Yells at Her, Then Finally Tells Him Why

Communication is key, and this teen is already on the right track.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 at 6.38.05 PM New Driver Stops Practicing After Dad Constantly Yells at Her, Then Finally Tells Him Why

Maybe learning to drive was never supposed to be a pleasant experience.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 at 6.38.52 PM New Driver Stops Practicing After Dad Constantly Yells at Her, Then Finally Tells Him Why

It’s hard to see how yelling at your child is supposed to make them a better driver.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 at 6.39.23 PM New Driver Stops Practicing After Dad Constantly Yells at Her, Then Finally Tells Him Why

She wanted to drive — she said that clearly. What she did not want was to be yelled at every time she went slightly under the speed limit on her second attempt behind the wheel ever.

When she finally said that out loud, he turned it into a lecture, which is roughly the same response that created the problem in the first place.

She was not avoiding the road. She was avoiding the noise that came with it.

New drivers don’t need a perfect record — they need a patient passenger.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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