Employee’s Over-the-Top Formal Dress Malicious Compliance Forces Company to Rewrite Its Dress Code

Generally, the more detailed a memo is, the better.

This office employee works in a relaxed tech environment where people already dress neatly and appropriately for work. Then, HR suddenly reminded everyone about a “professional attire” policy without actually explaining what counted as professional.

Rather than risk violating the policy, this employee pulled out his three-piece suit and started wearing it to the office every single day.

At first, his coworkers laughed about it. Before long, though, his suit became a distraction around the office and started catching management’s attention, too.

Read on to see what happened next.

Our office dress code said “professional attire only.” They never defined professional. So I showed up in a three piece suit every single day for a month. I work in a pretty casual tech-adjacent office. Before this whole thing started, the standard vibe was jeans, clean sneakers, and maybe a button-down if someone had a client call. Perfectly functional, nobody ever looked unprofessional in any way that mattered. Then, in February, our HR sent out a memo reminding everyone of the dress code policy, which apparently had always technically existed but nobody had enforced.

He read the memo and decided a three-piece suit was professional enough.

The memo said, “Employees are expected to present in professional attire at all times during work hours.” No examples, no clarification, no definition of what professional meant. Just that sentence and a reminder that violations could result in a formal note in your file. I own a three-piece suit. I bought it for a wedding two years ago, and it fits well, and I genuinely like wearing it. So I started wearing it to the office. Every day. Full suit, waistcoat, dress shoes, occasionally a pocket square if I was feeling committed.

Then, people started asking questions.

My coworkers thought it was funny at first and then started asking questions around day six.

By day ten, my manager pulled me aside and asked if everything was okay. Maybe I had interviews lined up or something. I said no, I was simply adhering to the professional attire policy as instructed and wanted to make sure I was completely compliant. He didn’t know what to say to that.

Nearly a month later, he received a second memo.

Around day eighteen, people in other departments started noticing and stopping by our floor for no real reason. On day twenty-three, HR sent a follow up memo clarifying that the dress code meant “neat, clean, and appropriate for a business casual environment, such as chinos, blouses, or smart casual separates.” I read it carefully, nodded, and the next Monday came in wearing dark jeans and a clean button down like a normal person. Nobody said a word about any of it.

Wow! It sounds like his suit became a sideshow at work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit feel about this story.

Here’s a former fire fighter who really would’ve shown them.

Here’s a suggestion for next time.

For this person, it wasn’t malicious at all.

According to this comment, he’s clueless.

C’mon, a three-piece suit in a casual tech office is funny exactly one time.

After that, it just becomes a guy trying way too hard to prove a point that everyone already understood two weeks ago.

But, in his defense, HR created a little confusion by sending the memo out without any context.

And, as we all know, context matters. So, let’s hope their next memo is more detailed.