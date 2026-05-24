Oilfield Worker Refuses Training From Teenage Girl, Then Gets Fired on the Spot

When most people start out at a new job, they do their best to make a good first impression, but that is not always the case.

The young lady in this story was working in the office at her Grandpa’s oil field when a new employee walked in. She tried to tell him that he would have to spend his first couple of days watching mandatory OSHA videos in her office, but he didn’t like that.

He threw a fit, saying that he wouldn’t be trained by a young girl, so she went and told her grandpa, who gave her permission to fire the guy on the spot (with his supervision). She walked in and confidently fired him, causing him to throw another temper tantrum.

Fortunately, Grandpa was armed, so there was nothing the guy could do. Read on to get the full (and very satisfying) story below.

Won’t Be Taught By A “Girl”, So He Got Fired So, I used to work for my grandparents on an oil farm in Texas.

This sounds like a great opportunity at her age (or any age).

I was 17, freshly graduated from high-school, and had moved from the Midwest to Texas to live with my grandparents and work on the oil farm they worked for doing some easy data-entry. The building was essentially a tin building on the job site where my grandma and I (the only two office workers besides my grandfather who was the foreman) worked.

Sounds easy enough, but very important.

Basically when the new hires would come in that had missed the initial hiring round, I was the one that would make sure all their paperwork was in order and that they had all of their OSHA classes finished. And, if any safety training hadn’t been done I would just put in the VHS and confirm on a written copy that they had finished it “under my instruction”.

No big deal, I’m sure this happens all the time.

This went on for two months with no issue until one fateful day, a regular Florida Man (record and all) came in as a new hire and came to my office to finish his new hire paperwork. Once he was in my office I found he had no safety training to speak of and I informed him his next day or two would be spent in my office watching safety videos (all of this was paid of course).

This guy is way out of line reacting like that.

He immediately flew into a rage, screaming about how he wouldn’t “have some little girl teaching him how to do his job”, which again I was a 17 year old female, and was only going through company standards and OSHA rules with him. I went to my grandfather who was my boss at the time obviously very confused and uncomfortable and unsure of how I should proceed.

I would say this would be more scary than fun, but to each her own.

To which my grandfather said, “You wanna fire him?” Cue my excitement, my grandfather follows me to my office and I, as a 17 year old, get to fire this grown man sitting in front of me.

He is not taking the news very well.

I start directing him to gather his things and leave and he starts up a huge fit, yelling and cursing at me, before he noticed my grandfather standing in the door with his gun holstered on his hip.

I’m sure he quieted right down.

Once he saw that, he very quietly got up and left. The most satisfying moment of my life.

Grandpa knew that he wouldn’t have been a good employee. People who get upset over something that silly are sure to cause other problems. Better to fire him now than wait around until he does something even dumber.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Well, that’s a weird insult.

You know this guy will play the victim.

I guess he should have listened. You can learn from people of any age.

This is just disrespectful.

He was getting fired one way or another.

It is hard to imagine how that guy thought this was going to play out. If someone at a new job is telling you that you need training, you take the training.

His bad attitude really shone through on his first day, which happened to be his last day.