May 29, 2026 at 2:47 am

One Cat Came Up With a Surprisingly Dramatic Way to Get Human Food

by Matthew Gilligan

cat begging for food

TikTok/@rosiee_mj

We see a lot of videos about dogs playing clever tricks on their humans, but cats?

Not so much…

Until now!

A woman named Rose posted a video on TikTok and proved that cats can be just as tricky and manipulative as dogs when they want to be.

cat begging for food

TikTok/@rosiee_mj

Rose watched TV and her cat Winston sat on a coffee table in front of her.

Winston had his right eye closed…like he’d been injured.

The text overlay reads, “Winston acting hurt while I eat popcorn because he LOVES popcorn.”

The video then cut to Winston sitting on the floor looking at Rose, his right eye still closed.

cat begging for food

TikTok/@rosiee_mj

Rose then gave Winston some popcorn to eat.

And, wouldn’t you know it, he was totally fine after that and his eye suddenly popped open!

The caption reads, “Fine immediately after, too.”

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.49.18 AM One Cat Came Up With a Surprisingly Dramatic Way to Get Human Food

Check out the video.

@rosiee_mj

fine immediately after too lmao 🙄 #cattok

♬ original sound – 😋

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

And here’s how viewers responded.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.49.34 AM One Cat Came Up With a Surprisingly Dramatic Way to Get Human Food

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.49.45 AM One Cat Came Up With a Surprisingly Dramatic Way to Get Human Food

And another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.49.53 AM One Cat Came Up With a Surprisingly Dramatic Way to Get Human Food

This cat is a huge FAKER!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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