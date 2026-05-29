One Cat Came Up With a Surprisingly Dramatic Way to Get Human Food

We see a lot of videos about dogs playing clever tricks on their humans, but cats?

Not so much…

Until now!

A woman named Rose posted a video on TikTok and proved that cats can be just as tricky and manipulative as dogs when they want to be.

Rose watched TV and her cat Winston sat on a coffee table in front of her.

Winston had his right eye closed…like he’d been injured.

The text overlay reads, “Winston acting hurt while I eat popcorn because he LOVES popcorn.”

The video then cut to Winston sitting on the floor looking at Rose, his right eye still closed.

Rose then gave Winston some popcorn to eat.

And, wouldn’t you know it, he was totally fine after that and his eye suddenly popped open!

The caption reads, “Fine immediately after, too.”

Check out the video.

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And here’s how viewers responded.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And another viewer spoke up.

This cat is a huge FAKER!