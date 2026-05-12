Parenting or Enabling? The Internet Is Divided Over a Mom Who Refused to Take Her Son’s Laptop to the Repair Shop

Few things test the patience of a parent more than a young adult who’s perfectly capable but suddenly “too tired” to do basic tasks.

This mother experienced that firsthand when her son asked her to drop his laptop off at a repair shop he’d already located, while he stayed home playing video games.

Little did her son know, she already had a long errand list of her own and no car, so the request didn’t sit right with her.

But when she refused, the son immediately accused her of being unsupportive.

Read on to find out whether she’s actually the AH or if her son is.

AITA for expecting my 20-year-old son to handle his own laptop problem My (55f) 20-year-old son searched online and found a nearby repair shop after class because he was having problems with his laptop. But by the time he got home, he didn’t feel like going out again, so he decided to stay home.

Instead, her son seemed intent on having her do it for him — and she wasn’t liking his attitude.

Since I was already heading out to buy groceries and run errands, he asked me to take his laptop to the shop and ask about the problem for him. What bothered me was that he planned to stay home playing games on his phone while I handled it.

So she offered an alternative that made her son scoff.

I felt that since he already found the shop himself and had free time, he could simply come with me — he could go deal with the laptop while I did the shopping. Instead, he got upset and said I never help him.

So when she finally just told him no, she started second-guessing herself.

In the end, I refused and said it wasn’t convenient, especially because I was already going to be carrying a lot of groceries and other things. Now I’m reflecting on it. Was I being too selfish, or was my son being irresponsible?

Seems like being tough with her son was the right call.

What did Reddit have to say?

This mom wouldn’t have gotten far at the repair shop without some important details only her son would know.

Pure laziness doesn’t inspire much compassion from this commenter.

It sounds like her son’s overall attitude leaves a lot to be desired.

If his laptop is broken, then he’s the one who needs to fix it.

Laziness gets a lot harder to defend when you’ve already done all the prep work for the task you don’t want to do.

Her son found the shop. He knew the route. He had the time. The only obstacle was his motivation, which seems to disappear whenever a video game is within reach.

This mother refused his ask because she has her own life and physical limits, and that’s a fair stance.

Besides, her son could use the practice of doing things himself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.