The Broken Covenant: Why an Exploited Employee Left Behind a Massive, Expensive Operational Nightmare on His Last Day

When you have been working long enough, you often develop a ‘sixth sense’ about when things aren’t going well, or something is about to change. Unfortunately, those gut feelings often prove to be true, and in most cases, they mean that people will be losing their jobs.

The worker in this story accepted a job in a warehouse with the promise from management that it would lead to a better office job within a few months. Things started off great with the training moving smoothly and his manager being very friendly.

Then, suddenly, the manager’s attitude shifted to being cold and even rude at times.

He knew something wasn’t right, so while he waited to see how it played out, he planned out some petty revenge that would only take hold if he ended up losing his job. As predicted, they unceremoniously fired him with no explination just a week later. While getting fired was bad, at least he had the satisfaction of knowing his ‘trap’ would spring shortly after he was gone.

Read on to learn exactly what he did and how it caused problems for his manager and the company for days after he was gone.

Lying hiring manager gets rewarded In between preferred work, I took a supplement position that had a hard track for promotion specifically due to some past work experience. Who knows, I may stay here if it works out.

You have to start out with the simple stuff at most jobs.

My first few weeks were to be doing general helper work (distribution center) to become familiar with their work flow before I took over an scheduling job in the front office from someone being promoted. I’d spend the last hour of the day sitting with this guy and going over the processes I helped with that day. He was a friendly, welcome to the team kind of guy.

This is odd. I wonder what happened.

Literally, after 4 days of this going well, he suddenly changes his friendly demeanor and doesn’t want me to check in anymore. I ask if there is a problem, and are we still proceeding with the arrangement of my being employed?

Well, he claims that everything is still good.

He says, “Oh, absolutely, no problems, you are still our guy. I’m just busy with an important new project right now. Keep working in the warehouse and we’ll pick up again in a week or so”. Given that the sharp change in friendliness towards me became borderline rude, I smelled a rat.

Is this a good idea? It is rarely smart to sabotage a new employer.

So, I created a “Rat Trap” everyday for the next week. At the end of the day, I’d take the boxes of the most special (also expensive & hard to reorder) inventory parts that was critical to making their shipments, and hide them deep in the material racks.

It only works until they figure it out. Then they know they can never trust you again.

In the morning, if I still had a job, I’d pull them back out and business as usual. A little insurance policy that kept me from being angry in the moment. It only took one week before I was unceremoniously and without explanation, let go.

I wonder if they did find out what he was doing.

Literally, wouldn’t talk to me about it, we don’t need to explain, just hit the road, and now actually rude about it. What happened to friendly? Wth? Turns out, soon after I was hired as agreed, someone in the office unexpectedly had to leave due to a medical condition.

They handled this in a very unprofessional way.

This shook up the office structure, leaving me with no position. But rather than say that, which would have been understandable, they froze me out, then kicked me out without explanation. The Rat Trap now sprung, I heard they had a shipping crisis for a bit that took weeks to figure out.

At least he never got caught (or so it seems). Burning bridges like this can come back to bite you.

Since they were sure my dismissal was a rude surprise, I apparently was never on the radar for any of it. Petty, yes, but the “smell a rat” senses were a-tingling, and they were well rewarded.

Sometimes you just know that something isn’t right, and listening to your gut usually pays off. While the company never knew that he was the cause of their shipping problems, he got the satisfaction of knowing he got a little revenge on his way out. This is one of those funny stories that he will never forget. Hopefully, he has moved on to better things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter says the company fired him properly.

He would have made a great employee.

Firing someone would be awful.

This should have opened up more jobs, not gotten rid of positions.

This commenter says he was ‘setting a bomb’ each day.

Getting fired is never fun, but having revenge planned out takes the sting out of it. When you have a bad feeling about how things are going in the workplace, it is always a good idea to plan for your future. Sometimes that can include planning a little revenge against your manager.

As the saying goes, hope for the best, plan for the worst. That is exactly what this guy did.