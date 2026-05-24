Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

I’ve never worked in a restaurant, but if I did maybe I’d get fired for yelling at customers.

I’m kidding, but seriously, I’m in awe about how this worker handled this indecisive Karen. And now I’m craving lobster.

Observe!

“Hiiii, you’re going to hate me.” And they’re almost never wrong. “Sorry, we ordered too much food, can you cancel the baked lobster roll that is already in the oven?”

How can she cancel it? Throw it back into the ocean? Give it to me! Mmm lobster.

“Sure, we can cancel it, but it’s very likely almost ready, are you SURE you don’t want it? Maybe in a to-go box?” “No, we can’t eat all that. Please cancel it.” I approach the easy-to-anger chef and tell him to cancel it.

That order went as well as I imagined it would. This is an insult!

“What do you mean? It’s already made. Did you ring it in by MISTAKE?” “No chef, they cancelled it, they’re too full, I’m sorry.” Chef manages to resell it within 5 minutes, it’s a popular dish. 15 minutes pass. I am bussing a table near the cancellation.

You think the lobster is still there for you, just in case?! I’d yell at her from another table.

“Hiii! Excuse me!!! You’re going to haaaaate me. We decided we actually do want the baked lobster, you can bring it now please” “Sir, we are going to have to remake it.” “What? No, just bring us the one we ordered.” “Sir, that was 15 minutes ago, we don’t have it, would you like to wait?”

She can’t be serious with this diva reaction. I would just leave the table.

Deep sigh as if I am the inconvenient person here “Sure, we will wait.” Closing them out, “Did we want any desserts?” “No thanks, we’re full.” Walks to exit, stops at dessert case, ogles, proceeds to look around and then lock eye contact with me. I walked into the back never to be seen again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Here is what folks are saying.

It seems a cultural thing. “The customer is always right.” I’d quit if my boss was like that. Stand up for your workers!

Yep. The worst customers are usually the cheapest. At least in my experience. I’d be so embarrassed if someone at my table did this.

Are you sure that isn’t social anxiety disorder? I have a friend like this. She got therapy and it really helped.

LOL this made me laugh in the middle of the night. I wish the server had said this.

It’s like advertising that you have no taste and no class. These people don’t tip well, either. I’m sure of it.

Server is asked to cancel an order that is already cooking, but then is asked to cancel the cancellation…

Then the customer gets annoyed the lobster roll wasn’t ready and waiting to be reordered by her again.