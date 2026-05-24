May 24, 2026 at 8:35 am

Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

by Ashley Ashbee

Table setting in upscale restaurant

Pexels/Reddit

I’ve never worked in a restaurant, but if I did maybe I’d get fired for yelling at customers.

I’m kidding, but seriously, I’m in awe about how this worker handled this indecisive Karen. And now I’m craving lobster.

Observe!

“Hiiii, you’re going to hate me.”

And they’re almost never wrong.

“Sorry, we ordered too much food, can you cancel the baked lobster roll that is already in the oven?”

How can she cancel it? Throw it back into the ocean? Give it to me! Mmm lobster.

“Sure, we can cancel it, but it’s very likely almost ready, are you SURE you don’t want it? Maybe in a to-go box?”

“No, we can’t eat all that. Please cancel it.”

I approach the easy-to-anger chef and tell him to cancel it.

That order went as well as I imagined it would. This is an insult!

“What do you mean? It’s already made. Did you ring it in by MISTAKE?”

“No chef, they cancelled it, they’re too full, I’m sorry.”

Chef manages to resell it within 5 minutes, it’s a popular dish.

15 minutes pass. I am bussing a table near the cancellation.

You think the lobster is still there for you, just in case?! I’d yell at her from another table.

“Hiii! Excuse me!!! You’re going to haaaaate me. We decided we actually do want the baked lobster, you can bring it now please”

“Sir, we are going to have to remake it.”

“What? No, just bring us the one we ordered.”

“Sir, that was 15 minutes ago, we don’t have it, would you like to wait?”

She can’t be serious with this diva reaction. I would just leave the table.

Deep sigh as if I am the inconvenient person here “Sure, we will wait.”

Closing them out, “Did we want any desserts?”

“No thanks, we’re full.”

Walks to exit, stops at dessert case, ogles, proceeds to look around and then lock eye contact with me.

I walked into the back never to be seen again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Here is what folks are saying.

It seems a cultural thing. “The customer is always right.” I’d quit if my boss was like that. Stand up for your workers!

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 5.11.07 AM Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

Yep. The worst customers are usually the cheapest. At least in my experience. I’d be so embarrassed if someone at my table did this.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 5.11.20 AM Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

Are you sure that isn’t social anxiety disorder? I have a friend like this. She got therapy and it really helped.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 5.11.35 AM Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

LOL this made me laugh in the middle of the night. I wish the server had said this.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 5.11.47 AM Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

It’s like advertising that you have no taste and no class. These people don’t tip well, either. I’m sure of it.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 5.13.13 AM Restaurant Worker Deals With Extremely Indecisive Customer Who Repeatedly Places and Cancels Orders

Server is asked to cancel an order that is already cooking, but then is asked to cancel the cancellation…

Then the customer gets annoyed the lobster roll wasn’t ready and waiting to be reordered by her again.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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