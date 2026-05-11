She Agreed to Watch Her Friend’s Dog, but the Experience Was So Stressful She Refuses to Do It Again

You have to be prepared for anything when you watch someone’s pets.

And, as much as we love our furry friends, some of them can be a real pain in the neck if they’re not trained properly.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she won’t dog sit for her friend ever again.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for telling my friend I’d never watch her pets again? “I’m gonna try to keep everything as concise as possible. I’m friends with a girl I used to work with (I’m 24F, she’s 26F) and she recently moved jobs. When she moved jobs, she took her dog to her parents’ house, since her new job was pretty high-stress and she’d be in training for quite a while. Not long after, she found a dog outside and brought it in. Now this is all fine and dandy, except she got called to a long-term training arrangement across the country and asked me to watch the dog. Okay, cool, I watched her last dog and it was easy. This one is not.

This was a lot of work.

I needed to go by her place 4+ times a day to take her out of her crate, take her outside or walk or on the balcony to use the restroom, clean up after her, and feed her once a day. The entire time she bites, barks, and I wasn’t told she isn’t trained in the slightest. She doesn’t even know to go outside and will just pee/poop wherever. I’ve had to clean out her crate pretty much every day. This wouldn’t be a big deal except I work 10+ hours a day in a pretty high-stress job as well. She wants me to organize care for the dog when I can’t take care of her (e.g., I got held up with work with my coworkers and was out for 7+ hours, I had to stop, call someone else to go over and let out the dog, and explain her care and everything).

Ugh…

This means my day looks like this: – Get up at 5:30 to get ready and drive to her place and take care of dog – Get to work by 8 – Use my lunch hour to leave, feed dog, and clean up – Get back to work and try to find time to eat while working – Leave work (an hour late since I don’t usually take a lunch) and go check on dog – Clean up any messes, etc. – Go home for about 2 hours before going back to check again (we’re looking at about 8 pm at this point) – Get home around 10pm to get ready for bed

And she got ripped off!

The dog can’t be boarded, and she only paid me $50 for everything. I told her that I don’t think I’ll watch her dog(s) again, especially since this dog has zero toys and just attacks me the whole time and she left me no cleaning supplies. It’s been insanely stressful for, essentially, no reward. I *would* take the dog to my place, but I have an elderly dog that wouldn’t tolerate it well and barely enough space for me and my dog, let alone a walking tornado. She called me every name under the sun and now I feel like a jerk, and wish I just sucked it up and never said anything. My coworkers agree with me, but some of my other friends think I should just grin and bear it. Should I have said anything? AITA?”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

She’s one and done when it comes to watching her friend’s dog.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.