She Told Her Brother His Girlfriend Couldn’t Come to Her Wedding, and Now He’s Refusing to Go

Things can get complicated in a hurry when it comes to wedding guest lists.

And, if someone isn’t invited for one reason or another, things can get ugly.

A bride-to-be talked about why things went sideways when she told her brother he couldn’t bring his girlfriend to her wedding.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not inviting brother’s girlfriend to our wedding? “Me (F29) and my fiancé (M32) are getting married in 5 weeks. Everything is planned, signage and prints are sent to our print shop, and we can soon check off our never ending list of to-do’s before it’s finally time! Last Sunday evening we got a text from my fiancé’s older brother (M50+), asking if his girlfriend could come to the wedding as well.

Sorry…nope!

My fiancé answered him in text, very friendly and cordial, that unfortunately with such short notice until the wedding date we can’t invite more guests at this point. He explained it was due to our budget, and that the venue we’ve chosen is almost full with the guests we’ve already made place for. He ended with saying we really look forward to getting to know his girlfriend in the future, in other settings. The brother didn’t respond at all that night, but we later got a text from his daughter (F23, fiancé’s niece) who wondered what all the drama was about! She mentioned the brother was really upset and mad about our answer in regards to inviting his girlfriend. Me and my fiancé were very surprised, as we didn’t answer with any malicious intent at all! We just straight up told him no, and our reasoning for it.

Oh, boy…

The following Monday, the brother tried to call my fiancé during work. Fiancé didn’t answer, so the brother sent a text instead saying it’s going to be hard for him to attend a wedding without his girlfriend, and that he wanted to talk about it. My fiancé decided to call him back the same evening. That call lasted one minute, where the brother basically repeated that it’s going to be hard for him to attend without the girlfriend. My fiancé simply replied that he understands the brother thinks it’s sad she can’t attend, but that our decision stands – we can’t invite more guests, and that goes for anyone asking about +1. The brother answered that if that’s our decision, then his decision is to not attend either. End of call.

Well, that’s too bad.

So that’s where we’re at now – the brother is not coming, he is very angry and disappointed with us and feels our decision is unfair. For context, our invitations were sent out over a year ago and it’s clearly stated that +1 is not allowed. We’ve reasoned that for guests who only knows me or my fiancé, they can bring a +1 for support (and those +1’s were included in the invitations) but for guests who know multiple other guests (friends, family, colleagues etc) they will be fine and still be able to have a nice time without a partner we’ve never met present. Additionally, I’ve never even met this girlfriend. I learned her name last Sunday evening basically. And my fiancé quickly met her the first time last Friday (along with the rest of the family). The brother and girlfriend has been dating for about 4 months, so it’s a new relationship as well. Are we really jerks for not inviting the brothers girlfriend?”

Check out what readers had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Another one bites the dust…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a bride who saved her mother a seat at the reception only to find a total stranger in it.